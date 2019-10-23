Brendan Rodgers says Leicester are not Premier League title contenders

Leicester can cut Liverpool's lead to five points with a win on Friday Night Football

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has dismissed suggestions his high-flying Foxes could emerge as Premier League title contenders this season.

Rodgers takes his side to Southampton on Friday Night Football, live on Sky Sports, knowing a win will take them second, above reigning champions Manchester City who host Aston Villa on Saturday.

Asked if it is ludicrous to talk about Leicester as title contenders, Rodgers said: "Yes! I think everyone recognises that Liverpool and Manchester City are the two top teams. There's a group in behind those.

"We can't forget what our objective was at the beginning of the season, that's why we don't get carried away with it.

Brendan Rodgers is not getting carried away with Leicester's start to the season

"We're nine games in, we've made a very good start and since we've worked together in February, the players have accumulated a lot of points and performed very well.

"We're at the beginning of where we want to go to and it's a very long season. It's been a very good start and there are a lot of very good teams in the league but we focus on performing well."

James Maddison started Leicester's 2-1 victory against Burnley last weekend despite withdrawing from the England squad through illness.

The attacking midfielder has reportedly attracted interest from other clubs but Rodgers is confident his future lies at the King Power Stadium.

"He is a player we want to keep here. He's a very talented player who has a lot of development to make here over the coming years," Rodgers said.

2:03 Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers launched an impassioned defence of James Maddison last week following 'false' stories about the midfielder Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers launched an impassioned defence of James Maddison last week following 'false' stories about the midfielder

"I think he recognises this is a great place for him to be and gives him that opportunity to flourish and develop.

"Anything contractual-wise will be between James' representatives and the club. My job is to coach them and make them better."

Sunday marks the one year anniversary of the tragic helicopter crash at that King Power Stadium that killed five people, including the club chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

Leicester fans walked to the ground together in memory of the club's former chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha

Rodgers paid tribute to Leicester fans who held a march to the ground in his honour before Saturday's home win against Burnley.

"It was a great day off the field, of course, the supporters were amazing," he said.

"There was obviously a march beforehand and that spirit came into the stadium. From everyone, it was very touching in how they continued to support Khun Vichai.

"Everyone at the club was proud of the day, how it went and there will be more celebration of his life later this week."