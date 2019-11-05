Brendan Rodgers praises Jose Mourinho's impact on his career

1:41 Brendan Rodgers discusses the impact Jose Mourinho had on his career Brendan Rodgers discusses the impact Jose Mourinho had on his career

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers says Jose Mourinho "made a huge impact" on his career when he was at Chelsea as a youth coach.

Rodgers was brought to Chelsea from Reading during Mourinho's first stint at the club, before making the step up into professional management.

Since leaving Chelsea, Rodgers has taken charge of Reading, Swansea, Liverpool, Celtic and Leicester, winning seven trophies over 11 years.

Rodgers went head-to-head with Mourinho when he was Liverpool manager

"I think Jose made a huge impression on me when I went to Chelsea," Rodgers told Sky Sports News.

"Along my journey I've had a lot of mentors. At Reading, Alan Pardew was great for me as a young coach.

"Then when I went to Chelsea, Jose made a huge impact around the preparation.

"That first spell when he was there he had great charisma but he could manage that really well between the management, the coaching side and the detail of his work.

"We were never totally aligned in terms the way we'd seen the game but we had lots of similarities.

"We liked to communicate well with players and people, we were both ambitious - wanted to do well - and we always wanted to ensure our work had quality. He was a big reference for me."

Rodgers tips Vardy & Tielemans for management

Rodgers has worked in dressing rooms alongside Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard, both of whom have gone on to become managers in recent years.

Asked if he has any players in his Leicester squad capable of making that step, Rodgers added: "Youri Tielemans, for a young guy, I would not be surprised if in 20 years he is managing somewhere.

"Just with his view and he's also very interested in that side of it. Jamie Vardy wouldn't surprise me because he's very tactical.

"But for all of these players, it is a totally different game, there's a lot of work that goes into becoming a coach and then a manager."

