Carabao Cup quarter-finals: Oxford United vs Manchester City and Aston Villa vs Liverpool

Liverpool's Rhian Brewster played in the Carabao Cup win over Arsenal

Sky Sports will be showing Man City's trip to Oxford United and Aston Villa's home clash with Liverpool in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

The Carabao Cup holders take on the League One high flyers at the Kassam Stadium at 7.45pm on Wednesday December 18.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports will also be televising Liverpool's last-eight tie with Aston Villa at Villa Park, although the date of that fixture is still to be decided.

Man City and Liverpool's Carabao Cup quarter-final ties are live on Sky Sports

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp threatened to pull out of the competition if the tie is not rearranged to avoid a clash with the FIFA Club World Cup.

The quarter-finals are scheduled to be played the week commencing December 16, but the Premier League leaders are set to play in the Club World Cup semi-finals in Qatar on December 18.

The EFL said on Thursday morning it is in discussions with Liverpool to "identify an alternative date" with the club for this tie.

The two remaining quarter-finals see Manchester United entertain Colchester United at Old Trafford, while Everton face Leicester City at Goodison Park.