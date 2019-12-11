Leicester open James Maddison and Caglar Soyuncu contract talks

Leicester are aiming to secure James Maddison and Caglar Soyuncu to new contracts

Leicester have opened initial talks with James Maddison and Caglar Soyuncu over improved, long-term contracts, Sky Sports News understands.

The Foxes are keen to reward Maddison and Soyuncu with significant pay rises after impressing during the first half of the season.

They are also keen to include tighter sell-on terms into their new contracts amid reports of interest from Manchester United and Manchester City.

All parties are understood to be relaxed about the negotiations, with Maddison and Soyuncu having four-and-a-half years to run on their current deals.

But Sky Sports News understands Leicester are determined to keep both players at the club and neither will be sold in January.

Last week, manager Brendan Rodgers ended speculation over his future by signing a new five-and-a-half-year contract at the King Power Stadium.

Brendan Rodgers pledged his future to Leicester last week

His previous contract was due to expire in 2022, but suggestions that the deal contained a release clause had fuelled talk of a move away.

Leicester currently sit second in the Premier League, eight points behind leaders Liverpool, having won their last eight matches.

They will look to consolidate their position in the title race during the festive programme, with matches against Manchester City and Liverpool.

