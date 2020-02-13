Jamie Vardy will rediscover goalscoring form for Leicester, says Brendan Rodgers

Jamie Vardy has scored 97 Premier League goals in 199 appearances

Brendan Rodgers has backed Jamie Vardy to return to his best as Leicester prepare to face Wolves on Friday night.

The Premier League's top scorer has just one goal in his last 10 games, having previously netted 16 times in 17 outings.

Leicester head to Molineux aiming to return to second in the table and Vardy has recovered from a hamstring injury after the winter break.

"He's ready to make an impact in the final part of the season. These things happen and he's been working his way back in," said Rodgers.

Vardy was injured against West Ham on January 22

"I've no doubt that he's the player that will always be the threat and he's always going to get those opportunities.

"It's the responsibility of the team to create opportunities for him because he's that type of striker.

"He needs the last pass, or the cross. In a few games, he's been unfortunate not to score.

"But he's such a threat and that will come again, I'm sure."