Leicester City cautious over Wilfred Ndidi return

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed the club are being extra cautious over rushing back Wilfred Ndidi again.

The midfielder staged an astonishing recovery from surgery in January, returning to action just 12 days after a piece of floating bone was removed from a meniscus.

But after playing for almost an hour in a 4-1 win at home to West Ham after coming on as substitute on January 22, and then the full 90 minutes of Leicester's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg defeat at Aston Villa six days later, Ndidi suffered a reaction and has again been sidelined.

Rodgers has confirmed the 23-year-old defensive midfielder is back in training, and may yet be available for Friday's Premier League clash at Norwich.

But asked whether the club were now being extra cautious over a return, Rodgers replied: "Yeah, we have to be because we don't want to lose him.

"When he came back for those games it was deemed he was fit. I've big trust here in the medical team. They're fantastic, and he felt really good, but he just had a slight reaction from that.

"So we want to just be sure of where he is at in terms of his fitness.

"He's back in training with the team but we need to give it that period of time so it's consistent, and we can see reactions from the various loads you put into training.

"When we feel it's the right time he'll be back in, and then he'll be back in for a really important part of the season for us."

As to potentially taking on the Canaries at Carrow Road, Rodgers added: "We'll see how he is for the game on Friday, and if he's not available then he'll look to next week.

"But he's making great progress, which is good for us."

