Jamie Vardy creating for others like Roberto Firmino despite goal drought, says Brendan Rodgers

Jamie Vardy has not scored for Leicester City since December 21

Brendan Rodgers has compared the role Jamie Vardy has been playing for Leicester City with the how Roberto Firmino is used at Liverpool.

Vardy began the Premier League season in fine form, leading the goalscoring charts with 17 goals in 18 matches, but has now gone seven games without a goal.

Meanwhile, third-placed Leicester have managed only three wins in nine league games since Vardy's last goal, which came in a 3-1 defeat at champions Manchester City on December 21.

Rodgers backed Vardy to rediscover his form in front of goal but says his overall contribution to the team should not be overlooked, citing Firmino's appreciation at Liverpool as a similar example.

Roberto Firmino has scored eight goals in 27 Premier League appearances this season

"I have no doubt he'll get the goals and it's a matter of time," Rodgers told reporters ahead of Friday's league game at bottom side Norwich City, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

"Sometimes you get a run like it ... you don't force it, you don't put the pressure on.

"If you're needing 65 goals to get where you want to be, it's no good having a striker with 40 when the others can't contribute - it's a team responsibility.

"Look at Roberto Firmino at Liverpool - he's scored 10 (eight in Premier League), but look at his influence and what he gives and allows to the other players ... with Jamie, when he's not scoring, he's creating space for others."

