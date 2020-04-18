James Maddison: Leicester midfielder says he feels like 'part of the furniture'

Leicester midfielder James Maddison insists he is "very, very happy" at the club and says he already feels like "part of the furniture".

The 23-year-old has been previously linked with a move to Manchester United and is believed to be a player United's recruitment team have run the rule over this season.

However, Maddison - who has scored nine goals in all competitions this season - appears to have dispelled any suggestions he might leave the club in the near future.

"If I think back four years ago, I was on loan at Aberdeen from Norwich and now I'm playing every week in the Premier League and that's all I always wanted to do," he told LCFC TV.

"It's been a whirlwind two years and I've loved every second of it. I feel right at home at Leicester. I feel like part of the furniture already and I love it here.

"I love the lads, I love the fans, [we've got] a great manager, so I'm very, very happy."

Maddison: I'm doing more exercise!

With the Premier League indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Maddison says he is using his time wisely during lockdown.

"I'm doing all good, as well as I can," he said. "Obviously it's tough and strange times for everyone at the minute, but it is what it is.

"You've just got to get on with it and stay at home, obviously, and follow the guidelines and stuff. I'm just cracking on with stuff at home really.

"It's important that we keep fit, so we've obviously been getting sent the individual programmes off the sports science and the conditioning team at Leicester.

"For the first time in my life, I'm actually trying to do more exercise than what I actually need to do because there's nothing else to do! I'm trying to fill time slots."

'Maddison has personality of a big player'

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers joined The Football Show this week to discuss being a manager under lockdown, and he also reserved special praise for Maddison.

"He's got a self-belief, but I have to say, he is a wonderful boy. He's got the personality of a big player, he has that belief," Rodgers said.

"I was interested to be able to work with James, I'd seen him from afar as a young player and I'd seen his move from Norwich to Leicester so I was keen to see how he would work close up.

"But this is a boy who loves football. He thinks about the game, he watches the game, he just loves it and he wants to be better.

"He's been a joy to work with and it's a joy to see him constantly improving, but there's no doubt his personality is a big part of what he is.

"He's a super professional, how he prepares himself every single day and what's important as well, with players like that, is you don't want to kill their joy and their spirit.

"They have to toe the line in terms of the team but you don't want to take away that individuality, that personality and that quality because that's what makes up a fantastic team."

