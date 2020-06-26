Brendan Rodgers backs Leicester for Premier League top-four finish

Brendan Rodgers says Leicester are 'worthy' of a Champions League spot

Brendan Rodgers is confident Leicester can finish in the Premier League top four, despite their drop in form and pressure from the chasing pack.

The Foxes find themselves in third place with seven games remaining, one point clear of Chelsea and six points clear of Manchester United and Wolves, who are placed fifth and sixth respectively heading into the run-in.

Leicester have been held to two draws in their first two matches since top-flight action resumed after the coronavirus pandemic - picking up just a single point against both Watford and Brighton, who are fighting relegation.

Their drop in form has allowed their top-four rivals to capitalise, with Chelsea and Wolves picking up six points from their first two games while United have gained four.

Rodgers, though, is not concerned about those clubs and insists Leicester's inconsistency is down to the fact that they have a younger squad - pointing out that "other teams are expected to finish above us" this term.

Rodgers told a Zoom press conference on Friday: "No [I am not concerned].

"Those teams have picked up results as they have come back - we've had two draws, but whichever way you want to spin it, we are in this position through ourselves. We're third in the league. A great position.

"With seven games to go, we will give absolutely everything to finish where we want to finish. If that doesn't happen this year, we know at least we would have given it everything.

"We have shown over 31 games that we are worthy of being where we are. All the teams we are yet to play in the league, we have beaten, apart from Manchester United where we went close at Old Trafford.

"We will go into these games and look to get back to our level of performance, getting that intensity back. It has been such a big season for a lot of our players, and a lot of our players are young players.

"So over this last period, we've had that little bit of inconsistency you get with young players. We have one of the youngest squads in the league. I understand that. But of course, it will not stop us pushing to finish as high as we can.

"We can only worry about ourselves, not other teams. The other teams are expected to be above us and finish above us, but currently we are where we are based on merit, and hopefully we can finish the job."

Leicester have tasted Premier League glory - but have never won the FA Cup

Leicester return to Premier League action on Wednesday, July 1 when they face Everton at Goodison Park - live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event - but first host Chelsea in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday (kick-off 4pm).

"The club has not yet won the competition, and we want to create history of our own," Rodgers added. "Chelsea are a top-class team. They were in the top four last year and won the Europa League.

"Frank Lampard has done fantastic in his first season there. It's a great occasion to be playing in the quarter-finals. The possibility of getting to the semi-finals is really exciting, so we'll give it everything.

"We're just ticking along and really looking forward to the game. There's nothing of note in terms of injuries and hopefully we can stay that way over the next day or so."