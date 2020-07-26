Leicester's Jamie Vardy wins Premier League Golden Boot

Jamie Vardy has claimed the Premier League Golden Boot for the first time in his career.

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has won the Premier League Golden Boot for the first time in his career after finishing the season with 23 goals to his name.

Vardy - who came within a single goal of claiming the award back in 2015/16 - drew a blank in the Foxes' 2-0 defeat to Manchester United at the King Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon to end the campaign one ahead of Danny Ings and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - who both scored on the final day - in the goalscoring charts.

⚽️ At 33, Jamie Vardy becomes the oldest player to win the @premierleague Golden Boot - previously Didier Drogba (32) in 2009-10



Harry Kane is the only other Englishman to be PL top scorer since 2000 pic.twitter.com/jpltWP7OZq — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) July 26, 2020

"I'm delighted, but it's all about the team," Vardy told Sky Sports after picking up his award. "I wouldn't have been in the position l am with the goals if it wasn't for them and luckily I've put a few of them away.

"I don't feel my age. Touch wood, I'm not picking up many injuries and I'll try to come back as strong as l can next year."

Southampton forward Ings was on target with his 22nd strike of the season, and the first from the penalty spot, as his team overcame Sheffield United 3-1 at St Mary's.

Danny Ings' 22nd league goal of the season was not enough to earn him a share of the Golden Boot

Meanwhile, Arsenal striker Aubameyang - who shared last season's award along with Liverpool's Sadio Mane having each scored 22 times - scored twice in the Gunners' 3-2 win over Watford, which relegated the Hornets.

Mo Salah, who won the award in 2017/18, finished fourth with 19 goals, after drawing a blank in champions' Liverpool's 3-1 win at Newcastle where he appeared as a second-half substitute.