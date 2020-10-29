Timothy Castagne: Leicester full-back could be missing until late November with hamstring injury

Leicester full-back Timothy Castagne is set to be out of action until after the November international break because of a hamstring injury.

The summer signing from Atalanta was missing from the Foxes squad for Thursday night's Europa League win over AEK Athens along with Jonny Evans.

The knock could keep him out of the Premier League clashes with Leeds and Wolves, the Europa League game against Braga in between, as well as Belgium's internationals with Switzerland, England and Denmark.

Manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed: "Timothy might be out until after the international break. It's a slight twinge in his hamstring.

Image: Castagne has impressed so far in his first season in the Premier League

"Jonny was due to play, but he felt it last night. He had an awkward landing against Arsenal. He's felt the pain again today and it was too much pain, so unfortunately he doesn't make it."

Belgium face Switzerland in a friendly before two UEFA Nations League games against England and Denmark, the last of which is on November 18. Leicester then travel to Liverpool on November 21.

Castagne has impressed so far in his first season in the Premier League and has been ever-present in Rodgers' defence, while Evans joined him after missing the first few games of the campaign.

They were absent as Leicester won 2-1 in Greece on Thursday night to stay joint-top of Group G with Braga after two games.