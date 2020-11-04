Brendan Rodgers: 'Developing' Leicester City ready for Braga test in Europa League

Brendan Rodgers is seeing signs of real development in his Leicester City squad as they prepare to put their 100 per cent record in the Europa League on the line against Braga on Thursday.

Back-to-back group-stage wins over Zorya Luhansk and AEK Athens for the Foxes have been sandwiched between impressive Premier League victories at Arsenal and Leeds.

However, Leicester boss Rodgers believes Braga's European experience will provide a stern test for his side as they look to continue their excellent run.

Image: Hamza Choudhury celebrates his goal against AEK Athens

"They're all tough games but Braga have a good history in the competition. They have been consistently in it, they have started the season well - they have won four of their six games, the other two have been draws - like most teams at this level they are used to winning," Rodgers said.

"You are playing against good teams, you have to be really organised, concentrated, and you have got to play with quality.

"I think what has been evident this season is the growing development of the team. I think their understanding of the game is improving all the time, there's a lot of potential in this group and what will help them will be time and consistency. We're seeing now that consistency.

Image: Leicester made it two Europa League group-stage wins from two against AEK Athens

"We have had moments this season where we've been under periods of pressure and you can see now, because of how the players are working and the confidence they are getting from the games and improving, how they are dealing with that pressure. This game will be no different."

Leicester, like other Premier League sides in European competition, are battling the dual demands of the short turnaround between European fixtures and the rigours of league action.

The likes of Nampalys Mendy have been given an extended run in the side with those such as Wilfred Ndidi out of action.

And with Caglar Soyuncu also among those facing extended time out of the side, Rodgers has been impressed, but not surprised, with the manner his squad players have stepped up to fill the void.

Image: Nampalys Mendy is one player to have enjoyed an extended run in the Leicester side

"I'm not surprised, I see the players up closely every day," he said.

"Any time a player has been out and I've asked someone to come in they have been outstanding. I see how hard they work, a group that has got an incredible spirit and they obviously can play with great quality.

"They are playing now with a real level of confidence and it's great to see. Young players coming in like Luke Thomas and James Justin have been absolutely outstanding, how they have played.

"And on the other side of it, the likes of Christian Fuchs who is such a special player. His training, mindset, his focus every day and wherever he has been asked to play, whether it's left-back or left-sided centre-half, he does an amazing job. Wes Morgan coming in when needed, Marc Albrighton, Papy Mendy.

"All of these players come in and do an incredible job and it bodes really well for us going forward because once the players do come back it creates that real competition in the squad."