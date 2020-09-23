Wilfred Ndidi: Leicester midfielder out for up to 12 weeks, says Brendan Rodgers

Wilfred Ndidi picked up the injury in the Premier League victory over Burnley

Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi could be out for up to 12 weeks, manager Brendan Rodgers has announced.

Ndidi suffering an abductor injury in Sunday's Premier League win over Burnley and was absent from the matchday squad for Wednesday's Carabao Cup defeat to Arsenal.

Speaking after the game, Rodgers confirmed the Nigeria international, who has been operating as a makeshift central defender for the Foxes so far this season, may require surgery on the issue.

"We are just waiting to hear more on that, but he could be anything between six and 12 weeks," he said.

"It is an abductor injury - it may have come off the bone which could be a nasty injury, so we will wait to see if needs an operation - it does then it will be 12 weeks."

Leicester travel to face Manchester City on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League, following opening wins over West Brom and Burnley.