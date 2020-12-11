Youri Tielemans: Brendan Rodgers says Leicester not looking to sell midfielder

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has dismissed the suggestion that midfielder Youri Tielemans might be leaving in January.

The 23-year-old Belgium international has continually impressed since arriving on a permanent deal from Monaco in the summer of 2019.

His adviser, Peter Smeets, told VoetbalNiuews that Tielemans "has his own dreams" and that "there is a lot of interest in him".

But Rodgers played down the comments, feeling it is par for the course, with the January transfer window about to open.

"You see that with stories around this time, the agents are just starting to warm up now and get a few stories out," said the Leicester boss.

"So, I am sure in Yori's case it is no different.

"He is a very talented player and has been fantastic for us in the time he has been here.

"Until anything changes, and until my last day (at the club) I will continue to help him, as a player, improve.

"He is a real joy to work with, fantastic. He loves football, prepares his life to be the best player he can be.

"He is still very young but he has achieved so much.

"Thankfully, he's a hungry young player who wants to improve and develop - and he is doing that here."

Rodgers: Evans 'close' to signing new deal

Rodgers also remains confident Jonny Evans will sign a new deal.

The defender's current contract expires at the end of the season but he is in talks over a new two-year offer.

Evans joined from West Brom for £3.5m in 2018 and Rodgers believes the former Manchester United centre-back will extend his stay at the King Power Stadium.

"I would think we'll be pretty close on a deal, hopefully very soon," he said, ahead of Sunday's Premier League visit of Brighton.

"Importantly, Jonny wants to be here.

"He sees the path the club is on, we move to a new training ground in the very near future so for him, at this stage of

his career, he is at an exciting time, at a club which is looking to move forward.

"Hopefully we can move forward on his deal and that will be complete very soon.

"He has been instrumental in what I've tried to do since I've come in. He is very much a coach for me on the field.

"He understands the game at the highest level, he understands the journey of where we're trying to get to.

"He's been there and knows what is required.

"His value to me, the coaches and team is huge. He knows we want him here."