Leicester 2-0 AEK Athens: Foxes secure top spot at a canter

Leicester cruised to a 2-0 victory over AEK Athens that secured top spot in Group G and a seeding in Monday's Europa League knockout-stage draw.

The Foxes knew a victory would wrap up top spot ahead of Braga and the job was all but secured inside a quarter of an hour at the King Power Stadium.

Cengiz Under opened his account for the Foxes with a venomous volley that nearly took the net off the AEK goal before Harvey Barnes' deflected strike put the hosts into an insurmountable lead.

Leicester were in complete control from there on, preventing AEK from registering a single attempt on goal on route to a routine victory that sees them secure a seeding in Monday's round-of-32 draw.

Player ratings Leicester: Ward (7), Justin (7), Fofana (8), Evans (7), Thomas (8), Praet (7), Ndidi (7), Tielemans (7), Under (8), Barnes (9), Iheanacho (7).



Subs: Morgan (6), Perez (6), Mendy (6).



AEK Athens: Tsintotas (6), Hnid (5), Svarnas (4), Nedelcearu (5), Vasilantonopoulos (5), Mantalos (6), Andre Simoes (5), Krsticic (6), Mitaj (5), Garcia (4), Ansarifard (4).



Subs: Albanis (5), Oliveira (6), Galanopoulos (6), Shakhov (5), Macheras (5).



Man of the Match: Harvey Barnes

How Foxes cruised to top spot

Leicester knew top spot in Group G was theirs if they matched Braga's result against Zorya Luhansk, but there was no need to worry about results elsewhere, with the superior Foxes making light work of their final group-stage assignment.

They had the lead with 12 minutes on the clock, with Under emphatically volleying his first goal for the club after Stratos Svarnas' woeful attempted clearance sent the ball looping into the Turkey international's path.

Two minutes and 13 seconds later, one became two, with the lively Barnes combining with the even livelier Luke Thomas down Leicester's left flank before seeing his driven shot deflect off Ionuț Nedelcearu past the wrong-footed Panagiotis Tsintotas in the AEK goal.

Team news Wilfred Ndidi, Cengiz Under and Kelechi Iheanacho were among the starters as Leicester made seven changes following the late victory at Sheffield United.

Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi both turned up half chances and two saves in quick succession from Tsintotas prevented Dennis Praet and Under from extending Leicester's lead further on the stroke of half-time.

AEK saw more of the ball in the second period but were comfortably kept at arm's length by Leicester, who could have had a third when Iheanacho's towering header drifted wide with seven minutes of the restart.

Barnes flashed a shot inches wide of the post on 69 minutes and news of Braga taking a two-goal lead in Portugal only spurned the Foxes on further, with Praet poking a shot wide moments before substitute Ayoze Perez's swivel and shot drew Tsintotas into a save with his legs.

A perfectly-timed block from Wes Morgan prevented Nelson Oliveira from registering AEK's first attempt on target with 84 minutes on the clock, with the substitute blazing the rebound over the bar.

And that was as close as the underwhelming Greek side came as Leicester saw out the comfortable victory and quickly set their sights on Monday's draw.

Opta stats: Foxes feel at home in Europe

Leicester City have won eight of their 12 home matches in major UEFA competition (D3 L1), with seven of those victories coming in their most recent eight home games.

After no clean sheets in their first four home games of the season, Leicester have recorded a shutout in four of their last five at the King Power in all competitions.

AEK Athens have lost 11 of their last 12 matches in the UEFA Europa League/Champions League (W1), having gone nine unbeaten before this run (W2 D7).

AEK Athens have lost five of their six away major UEFA European matches in England (W1), losing each of those games by margin of two goals or more.

Cengiz Ünder has been directly involved in six goals in his last 10 European starts for Leicester City and Roma (4 goals, 2 assists).

What the manager said…

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers: "It was a job well done, particularly in the first half. I said before the game we wanted to start off hungry and aggressive, and in the first 25 minutes we were excellent. We worked our shape well, and had some great moments in the game. In the second half we had chances, went a bit passive midway through the half, but overall we did really well. It was a very good performance and everything I asked of the players.

"We've embraced all the games we've had in the league and cup and seen this as an opportunity to hopefully qualify in top position if we could, and also gain experience. A lot of our players have not played European football. It's been a great opportunity for us to use the squad, players have come in and the level has stayed at a good level, and the competition so far has been really good.

"With all the injuries we have had, if you said we would be fourth in the Premier League and qualify top of our group I would have bitten your hand off. That's a huge testament to the players, how they have adapted and worked and produced in the games."

Man of the Match - Harvey Barnes

A constant thorn in the side of AEK, Harvey Barnes' strike put the game beyond the Greeks with just a quarter of an hour played. It saw Barnes take his Europa League goals tally to three in four starts in the competition, and another exemplary performance singled out for praise by his manager.

"Harvey has got so much ability when he has the ball," Rodgers said. "We're trying to encourage him much more to run without the ball and see the game a bit quicker, because when he does that he gets behind people and he's very hard to catch. He was outstanding tonight."

What's next?

Leicester host Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday at 7.15pm, while AEK host Apollon Smyrnis in Super League Greece at the earlier time of 3.15pm.

Leicester then turn their attention to the draw for the Europa League round-of-32, which takes place at midday on Monday, December 14 in Nyon. You will be able to follow it across Sky Sports' platforms. For all the information on the knockout stages click here.