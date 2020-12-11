Demarai Gray: Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says winger is likely to leave

Demarai Gray can leave Leicester City after failing to make an impression under manager Brendan Rodgers.

The 24-year-old winger's contract expires at the end of the season and he is not part of Rodgers' plans

Gray - a title winner with the Foxes in 2016 - has played just once in the Carabao Cup this season.

Rodgers said: "It's pretty clear with Demarai that he's looking to move on. His attitude to training has been first class, he has been very professional.

"He is at the stage of his career where he has been here a long time and hasn't maybe nailed down a place. A fresh start may be the course for him.

"I will always respect him and until his last day I will never discard him but it's looking more than likely he will probably be somewhere else next season."

Gray joined from Birmingham for £3.5m in 2016, playing 12 times to help the Foxes to a shock Premier League crown.

He has made 168 appearances for the club, scoring 13 goals, but has not featured in Rodgers' top-flight squads this season.

Rodgers has dismissed the suggestion that midfielder Youri Tielemans might be leaving in January.

The 23-year-old Belgium international has continually impressed since arriving on a permanent deal from Monaco in the summer of 2019.

His adviser, Peter Smeets, told VoetbalNiuews that Tielemans "has his own dreams" and that "there is a lot of interest in him".

But Rodgers played down the comments, feeling it is par for the course, with the January transfer window about to open.

"You see that with stories around this time, the agents are just starting to warm up now and get a few stories out," said the Leicester boss.

"So, I am sure in Youri's case it is no different. He is a very talented player and has been fantastic for us in the time he has been here.

"Until anything changes, and until my last day (at the club) I will continue to help him, as a player, improve.

"He is a real joy to work with, fantastic. He loves football, prepares his life to be the best player he can be.

"He is still very young but he has achieved so much.

"Thankfully, he's a hungry young player who wants to improve and develop - and he is doing that here."