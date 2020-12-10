Leicester City vs Brighton preview, team news, kick-off, prediction

Team news and stats ahead of Leicester vs Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 7.15pm).

Team news

Leicester's James Maddison is expected to return to face Brighton on Sunday.

The midfielder sat out Thursday's 2-0 Europa League win over AEK Athens with a minor knee problem, but trained as normal on Friday.

Timothy Castagne (hamstring) and Daniel Amartey (thigh) are close to a return, but will not be available against the Seagulls, while Caglar Soyuncu and Ricardo Pereira (groin) are sidelined.

Brighton will again be without Adam Lallana as the midfielder continues to recover from a groin problem.

Seagulls boss Graham Potter reported no fresh selection concerns following Monday night's 2-1 home defeat by Southampton.

Midfielders Davy Propper and Alexis Mac Allister have joined in with full training again this week as they move closer to a return following their own lay-offs.

Jones Knows prediction

Throw another one on the pile for Brighton. Another game, another defeat but a victory according to the expected goals data.

After their 2-1 defeat to Southampton, where they created enough to win the match in the first half, Brighton remain the kings of underperforming their expected goals data. They have won the xG battle in eight of their 11 fixtures but have just two wins to their name. Graham Potter's men have faced just 88 shots in Premier League this season too - only Man City (78) have faced fewer. All the metrics suggest a run of positive results are on the horizon - can they be trusted to deliver here? Not for me, Jeff.

Although Leicester are slowly welcoming their key players back to the party, they do still seem short of their best. It's all been a bit underwhelming. But this match might set up perfectly for them to play on the counter attack with Brighton keen to dominate the ball. Home win.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Leicester are unbeaten in all six of their Premier League meetings with Brighton (W4 D2), keeping a clean sheet in four of those six matches.

Brighton have won just one of their last eight away games against Leicester in all competitions (D3 L4), winning 4-1 in a Championship fixture in April 2014.

Leicester have lost four of their last six home Premier League games (W2), as many as they lost in their first 23 at the King Power under Brendan Rodgers (W14 D5) - defeat here would see them equal last season's tally for home league defeats already in 2020/21 (4).

Brighton have won just two of their opening 11 games in the Premier League this season (D4 L5), their joint-fewest at this stage of a top-flight campaign in the club's history (also two in 1979-80 and 1980-81).

Leicester went unbeaten against Brighton in the Premier League last season (W1 D1), while they faced just two shots on target across the two meetings. For the Seagulls, those two shots on target was their joint-fewest against a team in the Premier League last season, along with their total against Manchester City.

Brighton have picked up 14 points in their last eight away Premier League games (W4 D2 L2), as many as in their previous 20 on the road (W2 D8 L10).

