Jamie Vardy: Brendan Rodgers planning for life at Leicester without striker

Brendan Rodgers says Leicester must always look for a future without Jamie Vardy.

The striker turned 34 last week and has been nursing a persistent hip problem.

He will be fit for Tuesday's visit of Chelsea after coming off late on in Saturday's 2-0 win over Southampton.

Rodgers said: "Of course, the backdrop is the club always has to be looking forward and planning forward, not just in Jamie's position but in every position - it's something which is an ongoing process with every player."

Despite his age, Vardy shows no signs of slowing down when it comes to his goal-scoring record. He has netted 11 times in 17 matches this term following on from his 23 goals in 35 league games last season, which saw him win the Premier League's golden boot award.

Vardy has 18 months left on his current contract which could keep him at the King Power stadium until he is 36.

Rodgers says he is relishing the battle with the league's "super teams" as he prepares to face Chelsea on Tuesday night, live on Sky Sports.

Victory would see his side move top of the Premier League with Manchester United and Manchester City not in action until Wednesday.

Saturday's home win over Southampton saw Leicester move between Manchester United and Liverpool ahead of their Super Sunday game. The goalless draw at Anfield saw Leicester retain second place until City leapfrogged them with a 4-0 win at home to Crystal Palace.

Rodgers said: "You only need to look at the teams around us. I know we disappointed most people when we stopped the 1st vs 2nd game yesterday by winning our game against Southampton. So that was unfortunate for you guys.

"I have been very happy. The players have been outstanding up until this point. You have to retain that hunger and desire if you want to constantly be up in that top echelons in the league.

"We are fighting with some super teams. There's some big teams up there but our guys are competing and that is all I can ask."

Frank Lampard has no doubts Leicester are Premier League contenders this season but is not currently entertaining thoughts of his Chelsea side challenging for the title.

Chelsea are seventh in the table, six points behind Tuesday night's opponents Leicester who are in the midst of another top-four challenge under manager Brendan Rodgers.

Lampard feels Rodgers and his players can set their sights on a genuine title tilt this year but that his own aims - at least for the time being - are considerably shorter term.

"Leicester are in the title race for sure because of the way they are playing, the results they are getting, and their position in the league," he said. "Last season we managed to get above them at the back end of the season but it was a big ask for us because they're a very good team with very good individuals and a very good manager.

"They're in the race and there are others that are in the race but we have to not consider the race at the moment and consider ourselves and if we can get wins that will propel us back up to where we want to be.

"It (the title race) is relatively open, especially compared to recent years."