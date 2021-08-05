Wesley Fofana: Leicester City defender says he fractured fibula in pre-season win vs Villarreal

Wesley Fofana injured just 10 days before the start of the Premier League season during friendly against Villarreal; France U21 international hurt by tackle from Villarreal forward Nino during Leicester's 3-2 win

Thursday 5 August 2021 07:12, UK

Wesley Fofana receives medical attention on the pitch during the pre-season friendly against Villarreal at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday
Image: Wesley Fofana received lengthy treatment on the pitch before being stretchered off

Leicester defender Wesley Fofana has revealed he has suffered a fractured fibula.

The French centre-back suffered the injury during the second half of Wednesday's pre-season friendly against Europa League winners Villarreal.

Fofana was the victim of a late tackle by forward Nino, after which he immediately called to the bench, with physios and paramedics rushing on.

The 20-year-old had lengthy treatment on the King Power Stadium pitch, including being given oxygen, before being stretchered off to applause in front of a crowd of over 17,000 fans.

"Hello guys, many thanks for all your messages. It is a bad day today but I am in a tremendous club with a wonderful medical team," he wrote on Instagram.

"I will give you news as soon as I have a final diagnosis but we already know that I have a fibula fracture. I will come soon and stronger: do not worry."

Wesley Fofana
Image: Wesley Fofana was a key player for Leicester last season

Fofana excelled for the Foxes last season after he joined from Saint-Etienne in October for a fee of up to £30m.

He established himself as a key player for Brendan Rodgers' side in his debut Premier League campaign, making 38 appearances in all competitions.

Leicester won the match 3-2 after goals from Caglar Soyuncu, Harvey Barnes and Ayoze Perez.

The Foxes, who won the FA Cup last season, play Premier League champions Manchester City in the Community Shield on Saturday, before they open their league campaign at home to Wolves on August 14.

