Wesley Fofana: Leicester defender out until 2022 as leg injury worse than feared, says Brendan Rodgers

Wesley Fofana will undergo surgery on Monday before starting his rehabilitation at Leicester's training facility later in the week; Brendan Rodgers says the damage "in and around his medial ligament" is worse than first feared and there is no timeline on when he may return next year

Saturday 7 August 2021 21:40, UK

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers reveals defender Wesley Fofana will be out until 2022 with a leg injury he suffered in a pre-season match against Villarreal

Leicester defender Wesley Fofana will be out until 2022 with a medial ligament injury, says manager Brendan Rodgers.

Fofana was carried off on a stretcher after suffering the injury during Leicester's pre-season friendly against Villarreal at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday night.

The injury to Fofana's left leg occurred after a challenge by Villarreal forward Fer Nino during the second half, and the centre-back later revealed on social media that he had suffered a fractured fibula.

Fofana will undergo surgery on Monday before returning to the club's training facility late next week, but there is no clear timeline about when the defender will be fit once again, with the extent of his injury worse than first feared.

Wesley Fofana receives medical attention on the pitch during the pre-season friendly against Villarreal at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday
Image: Fofana receives medical attention on the pitch during the pre-season friendly against Villarreal

Following Saturday's Community Shield win over Manchester City, Rodgers said: "Fofana has his operation on Monday and he won't play until 2022.

"At what point that will be, we'll have to assess that in the next six months or so.

"In and around his medial ligament, there was a lot more damage there than we'd hoped. The scan showed up it was quite substantial damage there.

"He'll have his operation, and then he'll be back in the training ground on Thursday, Friday next week and begin his rehab then.

"It's such a shame for us. An incredible talent. But he's in really, really good spirits.

"It's such a shame, for the Premier League not to have a talent like that. Certainly for us it's a big blow."

Foxes to accelerate transfer plans following Fofana injury

Leicester are expected to accelerate their plans to sign a new centre-back after Fofana's injury.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers says James Maddison is happy at the club despite reported interest from Arsenal in recent weeks

Jonny Evans is also a doubt for Leicester's Premier League opener against Wolves on August 14.

The Foxes do want to add a new centre-back in August, but are mindful of the situation once Fofana and Evans return to fitness.

As a result, they are likely to explore players available on loan.

"We are definitely light in the area," said Rodgers, who confirmed the club had a small list of players identified as potential signings.

"Filip Benkovic has done really well over the course of the pre-season, Daniel Amartey can also play there and has done well, but I don't think there is any doubt we are light, and it is something that we will have to look at."

