Leicester City: Premier League 2022/23 fixtures and schedule

Leicester face Brentford (h), Arsenal (a) and Southampton (h) on the opening three matchdays of the season; Newcastle (h) on Boxing Day and Liverpool (a) on New Year's Eve; Nottingham Forest clashes on October 1 at King Power Stadium and January 14 at City Ground

Thursday 16 June 2022 09:00, UK

Leicester City Fixtures 2022/23

Leicester City start the 2022/23 Premier League season at the King Power Stadium against Brentford on August 6.

Brendan Rodgers' side then travel to the Emirates to face Arsenal on August 13 before hosting Southampton on August 20.

Leicester host East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest on October 1 and their final game before the season pauses for the winter World Cup will be at the London Stadium against West Ham on November 12. They will then return to action on Boxing Day at home to Newcastle.

They face a trip to Liverpool on New Year's Eve and make the journey to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest on January 14.

Leicester finish the season at home to West Ham on May 28.

Leicester City's 2022/23 Premier League fixtures

All fixtures subject to change

August

6: Brentford (h)

13: Arsenal (a)

20: Southampton (h)

27: Chelsea (a)

30: Man Utd (h)

September

3: Brighton (a)

10: Aston Villa (h)

17: Tottenham (a)

October

1: Nottingham Forest (h)

8: Bournemouth (a)

15: Crystal Palace (h)

18: Leeds United n(h)

22: Wolves (a)

29: Man City (h)

November

5: Everton (a)

12: West Ham (a)

December

26: Newcastle (h)

31: Liverpool (a)

January

2: Fulham (h)

14: Nottingham Forest (a)

21: Brighton (h)

February

4: Aston Villa (a)

11: Tottenham (h)

18: Man Utd (a)

25: Arsenal (h)

March

4: Southampton (a)

11: Chelsea (h)

18: Brentford (a)

April

1: Crystal Palace (a)

8: Bournemouth (h)

15: Man City (a)

22: Wolves (h)

25: Leeds (a)

29: Everton (h)

May

6: Fulham (a)

13: Liverpool (h)

20: Newcastle (a)

28: West Ham (h)

All fixtures subject to change.

Key dates for the 2022/23 season

The Premier League season will begin on the weekend of August 6/7 - one week earlier than the 2021/22 campaign started.

However, the Premier League will take a break in the middle of the season to accommodate the first ever winter World Cup. The league's final round before the break will be on the weekend of November 12/13 before resuming on Boxing Day with the World Cup final taking place on December 18.

The Premier League's final day will be Sunday May 28.

Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final will be held on Sunday February 26 and the FA Cup final on Saturday June 3.

The Europa League final will be played on May 31 in Budapest, the Europa Conference League final will be on June 7 in Prague and the Champions League final is scheduled for June 10 in Istanbul.

