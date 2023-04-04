Leicester managerial search: Foxes consider interim boss with Graham Potter, Thomas Frank summer targets

Leicester are considering making an interim managerial appointment until the end of the season after sacking Brendan Rodgers, with Graham Potter and Thomas Frank summer targets.

The Foxes dismissed Rodgers following Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Crystal Palace that leaves Leicester second bottom in the Premier League.

Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha will fly into the UK on Tuesday, as the club begin their search for Rodgers' successor.

Ideally the club would like to make a long-term appointment immediately but, due to a number of reasons, their options are limited until this season's permutations have been decided. Sky Sports News understands Leicester have made no approach to any candidate so far.

It is thought the next results, starting with Tuesday's home game against Aston Villa, are likely to have a significant impact on the speed at which Leicester progress their search for a new boss.

In an ideal scenario, Leicester would like to appoint a new substantive manager in the summer, when there would be more time to carry out a comprehensive review of the coaching set-up, with the open transfer window a further advantage.

Potter, who was sacked by Chelsea just hours after Rodgers lost his job on Sunday, would be a leading contender but he is understood to prefer a break until the summer so that he can consider his options following his departure from Stamford Bridge.

Brentford head coach Frank is another who has long been admired by senior figures at Leicester but he remains happy at the Bees, who are pushing for a European spot, in large part due to Frank's influence.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany and Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick are also highly thought of at the King Power Stadium but both are chasing promotion from the Championship at the business end of the campaign.

Rafael Benitez is another name that has been mentioned internally at Leicester and is someone who has the experience to make an immediate impact on the team.

But it remains to be seen whether the Spaniard would be interested in a short-term role knowing the club may want to look again at other options in the summer.

Leicester's short-term options are also limited with only 10 games left to galvanise what is - on paper - a talented squad, and lift them out of the bottom three.

Ralph Hasenhuttl was once on Leicester's list of potential successors to Rodgers before he lost his job at Southampton earlier this season, and he is currently out of work.

Long-serving first-team coaches Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell will take the team for Tuesday's game against Midlands rivals Villa, after Rodgers' assistant Chris Davies and fitness coach Glen Driscoll also left at the weekend.

Leicester have lost five of their last six games and sit two points from safety.