Watch Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City: Live stream, TV channel, NOW, team news, score prediction and Champions League qualifying permutations

Nottingham Forest host relegated Leicester City in the Premier League live on Sky Sports' Super Sunday as their bid for Champions League qualification continues.

Forest are sixth in the Premier League table, two points outside the top five spots that will secure Champions League football next season. They drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace last time out.

Leicester's relegation from the Premier League was confirmed on April 20 and they remain 19th in the Premier League table on 21 points. Leicester beat Southampton 2-0 in their last game for their first win since January.

The previous meeting between the two sides this season saw Nottingham Forest win 3-1 at Leicester on October 25.

When is Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City

Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City in the Premier League takes place on Sunday May 11 at the City Ground. Kick-off is 2.15pm UK time.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City

Got Sky?

TV: Sky Customers can watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm

App: Sky Customers can also watch on the Sky Sports app

Not got Sky?

Stream: Non Sky Customers can stream the game with a NOW Day or a cancel-anytime Month pass

Online: Anyone on the move can follow live coverage of the game through our dedicated match blog

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City with the Sky Sports app

Sky Sports Subscribers can:

Download or open the Sky Sports app Head to the 'Watch' section at 1pm Tap on the Sky Sports Premier League or Sky Sports Main Event channel Sign in with your Sky iD (*you'll only need to do this once)

*Sky iD help: How to find or create your Sky iD

Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City team news

Nottingham Forest defender Murillo will continue to be assessed ahead of the Leicester match after limping off in the draw with Crystal Palace.

Callum Hudson-Odoi will miss the match as he has not yet recovered from a hamstring injury.

Facundo Buonanotte is available again for Leicester after concussion.

However, Abdul Fatawu (knee), Mads Hermansen (groin), Bobby De Cordova-Reid (muscle), Stephy Mavididi and Ricardo Pereira (muscle) are all out.

Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City odds and score prediction

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones...

Nottingham Forest are ridiculously short in the betting here at 1/3 with Sky Bet, even against a team like Leicester, when you factor in what is on the line and the expectation on the home side to win the game. It's something they've not coped with at home, losing to both Everton and Brentford in front of a very nervy crowd.

So at the prices, Forest have to be taken on here, but I want to chase a bigger price in Jamie Vardy to score and be carded at 18/1 with Sky Bet.

Vardy will be relishing this occasion.

He needs just one goal to reach 200 for Leicester and you can see him doing it at the City Ground, with perhaps a prepared shirt underneath celebrating the milestone.

He's in the shop window too, isn't he? Strikers don't come more motivated when trying to play for a next contract so he's going to be doing his utmost to grab the limelight.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-2

The race for Champions League qualification is more competitive than ever with five Premier League teams guaranteed qualification, but who will make the cut?

The race for the top five is tight, with only four points separating Manchester City in third and Aston Villa in seventh.

Opta's supercomputer has run the numbers on each team's chances, so who do they expect to get over the line?

Premier League winners Liverpool have already guaranteed Champions League football, while Opta put Arsenal's prospects at 99.9 per cent.

Man City - who have a favourable run-in - now have a 98 per cent chance of making those Champions League spots

Chelsea occupy the fifth and final Champions League qualification spot but have moved level on points with Newcastle following their win over Liverpool on a day when Newcastle drew at Brighton.

Nottingham Forest missed the chance to join them on 63 points after a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on Monday Night Football.

Aston Villa's prospects of qualifying for the Champions League are now rated at 16 per cent by Opta's supercomputer with Newcastle's at 76 per cent, Chelsea's at 68 per cent and Forest's at 43 per cent.

The run-in sees two games between Champions League hopefuls as Chelsea go to Newcastle on May 11, before Forest host Chelsea on the final day of the season.