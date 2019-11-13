Barnsley News

Barnsley want to speak to Wolfsberger boss Gerhard Struber about manager vacancy

Last Updated: 13/11/19 9:50pm

Barnsley want to speak to Wolfsberger boss Gerhard Struber
Barnsley want to speak to Wolfsberger boss Gerhard Struber

Barnsley want to speak to Wolfsberger boss Gerhard Struber about becoming their new manager, Sky Sports News understands.

The 42-year-old only joined the Austrian Bundesliga club earlier this year but has guided them to third in the division this season.

Barnsley - without a boss since sacking Daniel Stendel last month - have been scouring Europe for his replacement.
Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and Stoke
Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and Stoke

IFK Gothenburg head coach Poya Asbaghi reportedly turned down the role last month.

Sky Sports News previously reported the former Ingolstadt manager Jens Keller had also been interviewed for the vacancy and was at Oakwell for the 2-2 draw against Bristol City on November 1.

Barnsley sacked Daniel Stendel last month
Barnsley sacked Daniel Stendel last month

Despite guiding Barnsley to a return to the Championship last season, the Tykes parted company with Stendel after their poor start to the 2019-20 campaign.

