Poya Asbaghi: Gothenburg coach turns down Barnsley job

Poya Asbaghi has opted against a move to Oakwell

IFK Gothenburg head coach Poya Asbaghi looks to have turned down the chance to become the new Barnsley manager, according to reports in Sweden.

The 34-year-old was interviewed at Oakwell last week and was in contention to become their new boss, following the departure of Daniel Stendel last month.

Despite guiding Barnsley to a return to the Championship last season, the Tykes parted company with Stendel after their poor start to the 2019-20 campaign.

Daniel Stendel was relieved of his duties at Oakwell in October

On Tuesday, Sky Sports News reported that the former Ingolstadt manager Jens Keller had also been interviewed and was at Oakwell for Friday's 2-2 draw against Bristol City.

Caretaker boss Adam Murray is also understood to be in the running.

Swedish newspaper Expressen has reported that Asbaghi has decided against moving to England because he wants to continue his work with the 18-time Swedish top-flight champions.

Asbaghi led Gothenburg to a seventh-place finish in the Allsvenskan in 2019.

The Iranian coach only took over in January 2018 and does not feel ready to leave his position yet.

Barnsley are currently second from bottom in the Sky Bet Championship with one win, six draws and eight defeats to their name so far this term.

The Tykes, who finished as runners-up in League One last season, are five points adrift from safety in the Championship relegation zone after 15 matches played.