Grant McCann named new Hull City boss after he leaves Doncaster Rovers
Last Updated: 21/06/19 8:00pm
Grant McCann has been appointed Hull manager on a 12-month rolling contract.
The 39-year-old moves from Sky Bet League One side Doncaster to succeed Nigel Adkins, who left the KCOM Stadium on June 8 after failing to agree terms on a new deal.
McCann, who has previously managed Peterborough, will be assisted by Cliff Byrne, his former Scunthorpe team-mate and part of his staff as he led Doncaster to the League One play-offs.
"I am delighted to be here and I'm looking forward to the challenge ahead," said McCann.
"I am a very ambitious person and I always have been. To be in the Championship is the next step for me, and I'm pleased to be taking that step with a great club like Hull City.
In his new home 🏟️— Hull City (@HullCity) June 21, 2019
🤝 Welcome to the Tigers, @grantmccann11!#WelcomeMcCann | #hcafc | #theTigers pic.twitter.com/hPi4JSDIDu
"The KCOM Stadium is an impressive place, the training ground is excellent and there is a strong squad of players here.
"Hopefully we can have good times together and a successful season."
McCann will be tasked with building on the foundations laid by Adkins last season, who helped Hull recover from being bottom of the table in October to mount a late push for the play-offs.
They eventually finished 13th, with the end of the campaign overshadowed by protracted contract negotiations between Adkins and owners Assem and Ehab Allam which failed to produce a deal.
McCann's first game in charge of Hull in the Sky Bet Championship will be away to Swansea on August 5.