Grant McCann named new Hull City boss after he leaves Doncaster Rovers

Grant McCann takes over from Nigel Adkins at Hull City

Grant McCann has been appointed Hull manager on a 12-month rolling contract.

The 39-year-old moves from Sky Bet League One side Doncaster to succeed Nigel Adkins, who left the KCOM Stadium on June 8 after failing to agree terms on a new deal.

McCann, who has previously managed Peterborough, will be assisted by Cliff Byrne, his former Scunthorpe team-mate and part of his staff as he led Doncaster to the League One play-offs.

"I am delighted to be here and I'm looking forward to the challenge ahead," said McCann.

"I am a very ambitious person and I always have been. To be in the Championship is the next step for me, and I'm pleased to be taking that step with a great club like Hull City.

"The KCOM Stadium is an impressive place, the training ground is excellent and there is a strong squad of players here.

"Hopefully we can have good times together and a successful season."

McCann will be tasked with building on the foundations laid by Adkins last season, who helped Hull recover from being bottom of the table in October to mount a late push for the play-offs.

They eventually finished 13th, with the end of the campaign overshadowed by protracted contract negotiations between Adkins and owners Assem and Ehab Allam which failed to produce a deal.

McCann's first game in charge of Hull in the Sky Bet Championship will be away to Swansea on August 5.