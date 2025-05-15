Ruben Selles: Hull sack third head coach in 12 months as former Reading and Southampton boss departs

Hull City have sacked head coach Ruben Selles after less than six months in charge.

Selles was appointed last December, moving from League One play-off hopefuls Reading in the process.

He won nine out of his 28 matches in charge as Hull avoided relegation to the third tier on the final day thanks to a 1-1 draw at Portsmouth.

The 41-year-old Spaniard is the third managerial change under owner Acun Ilicali in the last 12 months and the club now begin their search for a fifth permanent boss since Ilicali took control in early 2022.

Hull said in a statement: "Following a thorough review of football operations after a challenging campaign, the club feels a change in leadership is necessary to move the team forward in line with our ambitions."

Selles' imminent departure is another controversial move by the Hull hierarchy after Liam Rosenior was let go this time last year despite finishing just outside the Championship play-offs.

Ilicali said Rosenior was let go due to a difference in football philosophy between the pair. Rosenior has since moved to French side Strasbourg, who are sixth in Ligue 1 with one match remaining and set to qualify for Europe next season.

Hull replaced Rosenior with German coach Tim Walter, but he only lasted 18 matches. He was sacked last November with the club sitting in 22nd place, having won just three matches all term.