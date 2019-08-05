Kemar Roofe passes Anderlecht medical after agreeing Leeds move

Kemar Roofe will join Vincent Kompany and Samir Nasri at Anderlecht

Kemar Roofe has passed his medical at Anderlecht and agreed a three-year deal with the Belgian club, Sky Sports News understands.

Marcelo Bielsa revealed on Sunday the 26-year-old would depart Elland Road before the summer transfer window closes.

Roofe had just one year remaining on his Leeds contract and is now ready to join up with Vincent Kompany's side.

He could be in contention for their Jupiler League match against Mechelen on August 9.

Roofe scored 15 goals in 34 games for Leeds last season as they reached the Championship play-off semi-finals.

He is set to become Kompany's seventh signing of the summer, following in the footsteps of Manchester City centre-back Philippe Sandler, who joined on loan, and midfielder Samir Nasri, who previously played alongside Anderlecht's player-manager at City.

Kompany has made a slow start in his first coaching role, leading Anderlecht to just one point from their first two Jupiler League games.

