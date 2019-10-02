Leeds duo Liam Cooper and Jamie Shackleton ruled out with injuries

Liam Cooper was withdrawn in the first half of their victory against West Brom

Leeds captain Liam Cooper and youngster Jamie Shackleton have both been ruled out with injuries sustained in Tuesday's win over West Brom.

Scotland international Cooper, who has missed just one Sky Bet Championship match this season, will be sidelined until mid-November with a groin injury for the league leaders, whose victory ended West Brom's unbeaten start.

Leeds will also be without 19-year-old Shackleton for the next four weeks after the midfielder injured his hamstring in the match at Elland Road.

2:07 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship clash between Leeds and West Brom Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship clash between Leeds and West Brom

Cooper was replaced by Gaetano Berardi on 34 minutes, who is now expected to partner fellow centre-back Ben White, while Shackleton was substituted at half-time.

Leeds have won six of their opening 10 Championship matches to sit stop of the table but they could be overtaken by Swansea, who visit Charlton on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Football.