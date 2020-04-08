Leeds lost £21m in Marcelo Bielsa's first season

Leeds posted losses of £21.4m in Marcelo Bielsa's first season

Leeds posted losses of £21.4m in Marcelo Bielsa's first season, with the Sky Bet Championship club's accounts showing wages rocketed during the 2018/19 campaign.

The Argentine's arrival heralded excitement and a renewed promotion push at Elland Road, but the club fell agonisingly short in the play-off semi-finals.

The coronavirus outbreak has seen this season suspended with table-topping Leeds on course for promotion, having built on the 2018/19 campaign.

Leeds' accounts for the year ending June 30, 2019 show turnover increased from £40.7m to £48.9m, with the average home attendance rising by 2,512 fans to 34,033.

0:26 Leeds' players, coaching staff and senior management volunteered to take a wage deferral 'for the foreseeable future' and winger Stuart Dallas revealed it was a straight-forward decision. Leeds' players, coaching staff and senior management volunteered to take a wage deferral 'for the foreseeable future' and winger Stuart Dallas revealed it was a straight-forward decision.

Income streams increased across the board but Leeds' operating loss was £36.1m, with a loss for the financial year and total comprehensive income of £21.4m.

Wages were a huge contributing factor in that, with the accounts showing a steep rise from £31.4m in 2017/18 to £46.2m during 2018/19.

Leeds' most expensive signing during the period was striker Patrick Bamford from Leeds, but the club's heavy reliance on loans from top-tier clubs will have also factored into their increased wage bill.

41:50 Leeds United players Liam Cooper, Kalvin Phillips and Luke Ayling chat to Sky Sports about isolation, their promotion hopes, working under Marcelo Bielsa and much more. Leeds United players Liam Cooper, Kalvin Phillips and Luke Ayling chat to Sky Sports about isolation, their promotion hopes, working under Marcelo Bielsa and much more.

Leeds were a point clear of West Brom, who occupy the Championship's second automatic promotion spot, and seven points clear of third-placed Fulham, when matches were suspended with nine games of the season remaining.

The West Yorkshire club are looking to secure a return to the Premier League for the first time since the 2003/04 season.