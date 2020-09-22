Diego Llorente: Leeds agree deal to sign central defender from Real Sociedad

Leeds are poised to sign Diego Llorente from Real Sociedad

Leeds have reached an agreement in principle with Real Sociedad over the signing of central defender Diego Llorente.

Sky Sports News reported earlier on Tuesday that a deal was close for the Spain international as the Premier League new boys look to strengthen their defence.

Sociedad tweeted on Tuesday night: "#RealSociedad and @LUFC have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of @diego_2llorente.

"Eskerrik asko, thank you! We wish you the best of luck in this new stage of your career, Diego!"

ℹ️ OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT: #RealSociedad and @LUFC have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of @diego_2llorente. Eskerrik asko, thank you! We wish you the best of luck in this new stage of your career, Diego!#AurreraReala pic.twitter.com/hnJvxcXQcN — Real Sociedad (@RealSociedadEN) September 22, 2020

Llorente started his career at Real Madrid and joined Sociedad in 2017 after loan spells at Rayo Vallecano and Malaga.

The 27-year-old made his debut for Spain in 2016 and has featured five times for his country.

When the deal is finalised, Llorente will join up with compatriot Rodrigo, who moved to Leeds from Valencia for £27m in August.

He made 30 appearances for Sociedad last season as they finished sixth in La Liga.

Llorente during a Spain training session in September

Leeds missed out on a permanent deal for last season's loanee Ben White, who signed a new contract at Brighton after they turned down three bids from the Elland Road club.

However, Leeds did secure the signing of centre-back Robin Koch from SC Freiburg on a four-year deal last month.

