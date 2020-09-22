Diego Llorente: Leeds in talks to sign central defender from Real Sociedad

Leeds are in advanced talks to sign central defender Diego Llorente from Real Sociedad.

It is understood a deal is close for the Spain international, with Leeds keen to bolster their backline.

The Elland Road side missed out on a permanent deal for last season's loanee Ben White, who signed a new contract at Brighton after Leeds had three bids rejected by the Seagulls.

Llorente during a Spain training session in September

However, they did secure the signing of centre-back Robin Koch from SC Freiburg on a four-year deal last month.

Llorente started his career at Real Madrid and joined Sociedad in 2017 after loan spells at Rayo Vallecano and Malaga.

The 27-year-old made his debut for Spain in 2016 and has featured five times for his country.

If the deal goes through, Llorente would join up with compatriot Rodrigo, who moved to Leeds from Valencia for £27m in August.

He made 30 appearances for Sociedad last season as they finished sixth in La Liga.

