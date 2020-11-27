Leeds United honour Jack Charlton by renaming East Stand at Elland Road

Leeds United will rename their East Stand at Elland Road in honour of legendary defender Jack Charlton.

Charlton, who passed away in July at the age of 85 following a long illness, made a club-record 773 appearances across a 23-year period.

He joins fellow Leeds greats John Charles, Norman Hunter and Don Revie who also have stands named in their honour, along with Billy Bremner whose statue is situated outside Elland Road.

Image: Leeds have honoured Charlton by renaming the Elland Road East Stand

Angus Kinnear, CEO at Leeds United, said: "The contribution made by Jack Charlton to Leeds United and the game of football is immeasurable.

"It is only right that we name a stand in his memory, he is an icon.

"We thank Hisense for giving us the go ahead to name the East Stand after Jack alongside their sponsorship and we are looking forward to the day fans return to Elland Road to celebrate the life of Jack along with Norman Hunter and Trevor Cherry."

Image: Charlton joins the likes of Billy Bremner, whose statue stands outside the ground, in being honoured by Leeds

Charlton originally joined Leeds at the age of 15 in 1950 as part of the ground staff and later helped the club win promotion from the Second Division twice, as runners-up in 1955/56 and champions in 1963/64.

Then, under the guidance of Don Revie, he was part of the team which won the League Cup in 1968, the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1968 and 1971, the First Division in 1968/69, the Charity Shield in 1969 and the FA Cup in 1972.

Charlton also played in every match during England's victorious 1966 World Cup campaign, culminating in a 4-2 victory over West Germany in the final at Wembley.