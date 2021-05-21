Pablo Hernandez and Gaetano Berardi: Leeds confirm long-serving duo will depart Elland Road at end of season

Pablo Hernandez and Gaetano Berardi will both depart Leeds at the end of the season, the club has confirmed.

The pair were part of the side that earned promotion to the Premier League after a 16-year absence in 2020, with Hernandez credited with scoring the goal against Swansea that edged them closer to a top-flight return as champions.

Hernandez initially joined Leeds on loan in 2016 before making the move permanent, and amassed more than 150 appearances for the Elland Road club.

Image: Hernandez was a key part of the Leeds side that won the Championship title in 2020

The former Swansea midfielder, 36, also claimed personal accolades in the form of Leeds' 2018 Player of the Year and the Players' Player of the Year.

Meanwhile, Berardi is Leeds' longest-serving player having originally arrived from Serie A side Sampdoria in 2014.

The 32-year-old Swiss defender also passed the 150 appearance mark during his time at the club, but an injury-hit campaign saw him only make his Premier League debut against Southampton in May.

A Leeds club statement read: "Both players have had a huge impact at Elland Road and will go down in history, for being part of the group which got Leeds United back to the Premier League after a 16-year absence.

Image: Berardi is Leeds' current longest-serving player having arrived in 2014

"The club cannot put into words the gratitude and thanks we share for both players.

"Their loyalty, dedication and enthusiasm both on and off the pitch is unquestionable, they are model professionals and extremely popular in the dressing room.

"Both Gaetano and Pablo will always have places in history at Leeds United, moments supporters will cherish forever and will always be welcome back at Elland Road.

"We'd like to wish both players all the very best for the future and we're sure supporters will give both of them a worthy send-off at Sunday's final match of the season against West Bromwich Albion."