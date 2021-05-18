Southampton 0-2 Leeds: Patrick Bamford and Tyler Roberts' strikes secure Leeds top-half Premier League finish

Leeds have secured a top-half finish on their Premier League return as goals from Patrick Bamford and Tyler Roberts beat Southampton 2-0 in front of returning fans at St Mary's.

It was a welcome sight as 8,000 supporters socially distanced around the ground, with Southampton hoping to give them something to cheer about in their final home game of the season.

The Saints had a number of crowd-pleasing moments, but did not manage to convert them. Che Adams was twice denied by Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla in the first half, while James Ward-Prowse rattled the crossbar shortly after the break.

But it was Leeds who took the lead as Patrick Bamford's shot smuggled through the legs of Alex McCarthy in the 73rd minute, for his 10th away goal of the season and 16th overall. The striker is only the fourth Leeds player to have reached double figures on the road in a single Premier League campaign after Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink in 1998/99 (10), Michael Bridges in 1999/00 (12) and Mark Viduka in 2002/03 (10).

Bamford was involved in the second too as his thunderous strike was blocked by McCarthy's torso, before Roberts slotted home the rebound for his first Premier League goal and Leeds' 10th away win of the season.

The victory also ensured that Leeds will finish in the top 10 of the Premier League - currently in eighth on 56 points - and have not drawn any of their away matches this term. They are only the second team to do so after Tottenham in 2018/19. Southampton remain in 14th.

How Leeds saw off Southampton

Image: Tyler Roberts celebrates his late goal for Leeds

Buoyed by the return of 8,000 fans, Southampton began the match superbly. Casilla was making his first Leeds start since January, and was called into an early save as Adams nodded a wonderful Stuart Armstrong cross goalwards, but it was acrobatically tipped over the crossbar. Nathan Tella also went close soon after, but Kalvin Phillips raced back to make a well-timed block.

For all his early heroics, Casilla almost gifted Theo Walcott a goal on the day he signed his second permanent deal at Southampton. Tella played a sublime ball over to Walcott on the right, with the winger using his pace to beat the oncoming goalkeeper. But instead of striking, Walcott squared the ball, which allowed Liam Cooper to clear.

Player ratings Southampton: McCarthy (6), Walker-Peters (7), Stephens (6), Vestergaard (7), Salisu (7), Djenepo (6), Ward-Prowse (7), Armstrong (7), Tella (7), Walcott (6), Adams (7).



Subs used: Ings (6), Redmond (6), Diallo (n/a).



Leeds: Casilla (7), Ayling (7), Llorente (6), Cooper (7), Alioski (6), Phillips (7), Raphinha (7), Dallas (7), Rodrigo (7), Harrison (7), Bamford (8).



Subs used: Struijk (6), Berardi (5), Roberts (6).



Man of the match: Patrick Bamford.

Leeds' best chance of the first half came in the 24th minute. Jack Harrison's sprayed cross picked out Raphinha on the right, who nodded the ball down first time for Stuart Dallas. However, he could only drag his shot wide of the post from close range.

Southampton arguably deserved a goal for their performance, and twice went close as the game hurtled towards half-time. Casilla was in action again as he flicked Adams' effort behind for a corner. Tella had set the forward up and almost scored for a second successive Premier League game from Ward-Prowse's delivery, but under pressure, scooped his effort over the crossbar.

Team news Southampton made three changes. Takumi Minamino, Nathan Redmond and Danny Ings dropped to the bench, with Nathan Tella rewarded for his goal against Fulham. Theo Walcott marked his new deal with a start, with Moussa Djenepo also coming into the XI.

Leeds also made three changes after beating Burnley 4-0 on Saturday. Illan Meslier, Pascal Struijk and Mateusz Klich dropped out, with Kiko Casilla, Liam Cooper and Rodrigo coming into the XI.

The Saints captain - who was named as the Fans' Player of the Season shortly before kick-off - went close to the opener early in the second half. He lined up a trademark free-kick, but his delivery smacked the top corner of the crossbar before going wide.

Leeds almost took the lead shortly after. Raphinha's cross was nodded down by Rodrigo into Dallas's path. However, his volley from range forced a fingertip save from Alex McCarthy to see the ball around the post.

Bamford was then penalised for being a little too honest after McCarthy swiped at his legs inside the area, but the Leeds striker stayed on his feet. A well-timed touch from Vestergaard saw the ball behind for a corner as Bamford pleaded his case with referee Peter Bankes, but as the striker did not go over, no penalty was awarded.

Image: Raphinha and Moussa Djenepo compete for possession

But Bamford got the better of McCarthy shortly afterwards. A chipped pass from Rodrigo picked out Bamford's run, with the striker keeping himself onside. He then squared up against McCarthy at the near post, before poking the ball through the goalkeeper's legs and bobbling over the line.

Raphinha thought he had sealed the victory late on as he turned home Bamford's cross, but he was flagged for offside. Southampton then had two glorious chances as Nathan Redmond skewed an effort past the post and blazed another over the bar. Danny Ings could have netted a sensational late equaliser too, but his turn and hit saw the ball into the partially full St Mary's stands.

It was Leeds who would have the last say as they doubled their lead with almost the last kick of the game. It was a productive counter-attack from the visitors led by Roberts, who set Bamford up for a powerful effort that hit McCarthy right in the midriff. But Roberts was lurking for the rebound, controlling the ball well before side-footing home his first Premier League goal.

Man of the match - Patrick Bamford

Image: Patrick Bamford celebrates after putting Leeds ahead

It was another impressive performance from the Leeds striker, who has finally shown he belongs in the Premier League. He registered the joint-highest number of shots (3), all of which were on target and one was a well-taken goal.

Admittedly, he was helped by some questionable goalkeeping from McCarthy, but he was also involved in the build-up to the second as well.

Bamford's haul of 16 goals Premier League goals this season is the most by a player for a promoted side in a top-flight season since Charlie Austin's 18 for QPR in 2014-15 and his 10 away goals is the most in a single season for a newly promoted club since Andy Johnson for Crystal Palace in 2004-05.

What the managers said

3:54 Ralph Hasenhuttl has been pleased with his side’s recent attacking displays but admits they were a little below par in the defeat to Leeds

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl: "It was a very intense game, a good game for the supporters, I think. We had a very good first half without scoring, they had a very good second half with scoring, and that was the difference.

"That was why we lost. We haven't had big problems in the last few weeks with scoring goals at home, but the final action today in the box was not there. We were dominant in the first 45 minutes, we couldn't play much better than we played in this time, but we missed the goals a little bit today.

"In the second half, we made a few subs and we didn't get better when we made a few subs. We couldn't find the next gear that they found in the last 30 minutes. It is necessary against this team.

"We wanted to show our fans that we are there, that we wanted to win this game and we want to keep the tempo high. But against this team, you have to be clear that they have so much physical quality that they have the potential to fight back and this is what they did today."

On Nathan Tella: "It is really impressive what he does, for me. You could see the fans like him very much, they love him for the effort he puts in on the pitch, it's unbelievable. This is a big player for us for the future."

On the return of the fans: "It was a massive difference. The first 45 minutes were intense and I needed a break, to be honest with the emotions and the noise, it is very intense and a completely different game.

"It's a little bit more difficult to coach from outside because the voice is not able to shout over them, but it is fantastic to have them back and also after the game, it is a completely different atmosphere. I think this is what everybody missed this season so much.

"It is not long ago that we had this experience and you nearly forget what it is about and I'm so happy we are coming back to having them here.

2:52 Marcelo Bielsa admits Leeds’ victory over Southampton was a game of two halves and that the key to winning the game was scoring the first goal

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa: "We're happy to have won and the consequences in the table also.

"The fact that we managed to score a goal facilitated things [improvement in the second half] a little bit, but whoever scored first in this game was in better condition to impose themselves.

"It wasn't my influence, it was the profile of the individualities of the second half which changed the game.

"The team in the second half looked a lot more like the team that it is and just how we unlevelled the game in the second half, Southampton could have done the same in the first half."

On Bamford's England chances: "The opinion that counts is not my one and the best thing to do is to leave it to the one whose opinion does count.

"Patrick had a very generous performance with a lot of effort and he's had a season in which he's shone. I'm sure he will be very positive about the campaign he's had, be what may.

"Everything he has achieved this season is because of the effort and dedication that he's put in to show off all of his abilities."

Opta stats - Leeds' away form

Leeds have won 10+ away games in a single top-flight campaign for the first time since 1973-74, when they won 12 on the way to winning the title.

Southampton are without a clean sheet in their last 10 home league games (15 goals conceded) after keeping shut-outs in six of the eight before that.

Leeds are only the second promoted team to win 10 Premier League away games in a single season (10), and the first to do so since Nottingham Forest in 1994-95 (10 in total).

What's next?

Southampton will travel to West Ham on the final day of the Premier League season, while Leeds will sign off at home to West Brom. All Premier League games on Sunday will kick-off at 4pm.