Marcelo Bielsa: Leeds United boss says he is considering club offer to extend deal

Marcelo Bielsa says talks have taken place between himself and Leeds over extending his stay at the club.

The 65-year-old Argentinian insists he is not considering other options, but reiterated there will be no announcement on his future until the end of the season.

"I can't not say I have revised with the authorities of the club all the variables that means to carry on," Bielsa said.

"But like I say, I prefer for the season to finish and take the decision of all the elements of judgement on the table."

Bielsa, in his third season as head coach at Elland Road, has always maintained his preference for only signing year-to-year contracts.

"The evaluation of the continuity of a manager is such a delicate decision," Bielsa said.

"Any argument should be considered. There's no better argument than every game of football. When all the games are completed, it's the moment to do an evaluation."

Image: Tyler Roberts' goal at Southampton secured another three points for Leeds which took them up to eighth in the Premier League

The former Argentina and Chile boss added: "I want to protect myself from the effect of not giving a response when the surroundings would like it.

"I am not considering any alternative option. I am being sincere, I do not have alternative options."

Bielsa is in his third year as head coach at Elland Road. Leeds lost in the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-finals in his first season before he guided them back to the top flight for the first time in 16 years in his second.

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani said in April in an interview with French sports daily L'Equipe that he was hopeful he would reach an agreement with Bielsa to extend his stay at the club.

Eighth-placed Leeds host West Brom at Elland Road on Sunday in their last Premier League game of the season, having already secured a top-half finish.