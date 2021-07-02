Stuart Dallas: Leeds midfielder 'over the moon' after signing new three-year contract

Leeds midfielder Stuart Dallas has signed a new three-year contract to keep him at the club until 2024.

Northern Ireland international Dallas, who was signed from Brentford in 2015, scored eight goals and racked up two assists as he started all 38 Premier League matches on Leeds' return to the top flight.

A club statement read: "Leeds United are delighted Stuart Dallas has today agreed a new contract with the club.

"The Northern Ireland international has penned a three-year deal, keeping him at Elland Road until the summer of 2024.

"Last season, he was one of the standout players in the Premier League, starting all 38 games for Leeds, scoring eight goals, including a memorable late winner away at Manchester City in April.

"His fine performances led to him winning the Goal of the Season, along with being named both the Players' Player of the Year and Player of the Year."

Leeds secured a ninth-placed finish last season, but Dallas is desperate for the club to continue growing as they look to go one better and qualify for Europe in the coming campaign.

Dallas told Sky Sports News: "I am delighted to sign a new deal with the club. This is always a place where I have wanted to play my football.

"Obviously, I had a great season last year and the club have decided that they wanted to give me a new contract, so I am over the moon with that.

"My family is happy over here as well. Last season was a great season, but it is important that we continue to progress now."