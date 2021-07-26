Kalvin Phillips one of the best midfielders in the world, says Leeds team-mate Liam Cooper

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper is in no doubt team-mate Kalvin Phillips is "one of the best midfielders in the world" after a career-changing Euro 2020 campaign.
Phillips started all seven of England's matches during the tournament as Gareth Southgate's side went all the way to the final.
The 25-year-old's partnership with Declan Rice in front of England's back line was a major factor with his physicality and supreme fitness offering world class protection throughout.
Cooper, who has seen Phillips progress from a youth player at Elland Road to key component of Marcelo Bielsa's high-intensity style, could not be prouder.
"He announced himself in that first game against Croatia (at Euro 2020) and I've told him that his life has changed forever now," Cooper exclusively told Sky Sports News.
"He knows that though, he's not a stupid lad and lives his life the right way anyway.
"I've seen his journey from a young lad to where he is now and it's been a pleasure to see - and he belongs there.
"He works so hard here (at Leeds), all the boys and the people of Leeds think the world of him and he deserves everything that comes his ways.
"I've seen how hard he works every single day, I see how much he takes on and turns it into his game.
"For me, he is one of the best midfielders in the world right now."
