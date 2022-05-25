Raphinha: Barcelona to formalise interest in Leeds winger this week

Barcelona are expected to make formal their interest in Leeds forward Raphinha in the coming days.

Raphinha has two years left on his contract at Leeds and is not expected to sign a new deal.

One source has told Sky Sports News Raphinha would like to join Barcelona.

The 25-year-old is represented by Deco - friend and former team-mate of Barcelona boss Xavi.

West Ham were one of a number of Premier League clubs who tried to sign Raphinha in the last transfer window.

