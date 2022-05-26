Leeds transfer news: Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Brenden Aaronson undergoes medical ahead of move

Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Brenden Aaronson is undergoing a medical at Leeds ahead of a move to Elland Road.

Earlier this week, Sky Sports Germany reported there was a "total agreement" between Leeds and Salzburg for Aaronson, 21, to head to Yorkshire in a deal worth between £23.7m and £25.4m.

Leeds initially tried to sign the USA international in the January transfer window. Aaronson is primarily an attacking midfielder but he is also capable of playing in a range of roles, and it is his versatility that will excite head coach Jesse Marsch.

Speaking in April, Marsch praised his attacking unit but hinted at the need for offensive reinforcements following an injury-interrupted season for striker Patrick Bamford.

"In terms of the position, we have some talented players there and we have some flexibility with all the players we have up front, but yes, we might need to look to find another attacker or two and one specifically that is a number nine.

"That is a possibility, but we will discuss that more next week and maybe I can answer that question better next week as well."

