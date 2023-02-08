Leeds reporter notebook: Who is on Leeds' shortlist for next boss? When will appointment be made?

Who's on the shortlist? When will appointment be made? Sky Sports News' Tim Thornton provides an update on Leeds' search for a new boss.

Who's next for Leeds?

Michael Skubala, Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas will take charge of the team for Leeds' trip to Manchester United on Wednesday, and interviews to find a successor to Marsch are already under way, but the frontrunners on Leeds United's shortlist are all currently in jobs.

Rayo Vallecano boss Andoni Iraola is a leading contender having led the Spanish side to fifth place in the LaLiga table. He spent most of his playing career at Athletic Bilbao where he played under former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa. He also played alongside Leeds winger Jack Harrison for MLS side New York City.

West Brom head coach Carlos Corberan was one of the first names linked to the Leeds job having worked under Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road. He signed a new deal at The Hawthorns on Tuesday night, and although he does have his admirers at Elland Road, he was not on the shortlist of contenders to replace Marsch.

Spanish legend Raul was a target for Leeds after the sacking of Jesse Marsh a year ago, but it is thought to be unlikely that he would leave his current job as reserve team manager at Real Madrid.

Leeds are also looking at other options, although Feyenoord boss Arne Slot isn't currently understood to be one of them, despite the bookmakers installing him as favourite for the job.

Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani hinted an appointment was imminent by tweeting on Tuesday night; "hopefully white smoke by tonight or tomorrow morning".

But it is unlikely that Leeds will have a new boss in place before Wednesday's game at Old Trafford, although the club are hopeful they will have a new head coach in position before the reverse fixture against Manchester United at Elland Road on Sunday.

Positive signs but lack of points cost Marsch

Jesse Marsch was approaching his one-year anniversary as Leeds United head coach before the decision was taken on Monday to relieve him of his duties.

The defeat to Nottingham Forest a day earlier had been the final straw for the Leeds board, who were all aligned in the view that a change was necessary after almost three months without a Premier League win.

The recent statistics paint a grim picture for Leeds. Seven Premier League games without a win and just two wins in the last 17 league games. Against Forest, although they dominated in the first half and created the better chances, a worrying pattern had started to develop which had become a huge concern for fans. Leeds were producing performances with lots of positives, but not enough points.

There is little doubt that a large proportion of the fan base had lost patience with Marsch, and they made their frustrations clear at the full-time whistle on Sunday with calls for a change of head coach.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes sacking Jesse Marsch was the right decision as he was given enough time at the club

What is very evident is that Leeds have not kicked on this season. At times there have been really promising signs, but the fans and the board at Leeds wanted more. Marsch will feel that with time he could have delivered more, but he was also realistic enough to know he was walking a tightrope.

I got to know Jesse well during his 12 months at Elland Road and it was abundantly clear he cared passionately about the club. He understood what it meant to be head coach of Leeds United and what the club meant to the city and the fans. He has to be given great credit for keeping Leeds in the Premier League last season, but there will be disappointment for Marsch, who will be frustrated he's not able to finish the job he started.

Although it has not worked out for Marsch this season, there is a strong argument to suggest that the next Leeds boss will be in a great position to move the club forward.

Patrick Bamford and Luis Sinisterra are now fit, and the January additions should make the starting line-up stronger. The club has also invested heavily in young players and one of those, Willy Gnonto, has emerged as one of the shining lights of the season.

Those factors have created an expectation that Leeds are better than their current league position, and that means a reluctance to accept another season fighting to avoid the drop. It also means that there are reasons to be optimistic about the future.

February 8: Manchester United (A) - kick-off 8pm

February 12: Manchester United (H) - kick-off 2pm, live on Sky Sports

February 18: Everton (A) - kick-off 3pm

February 25: Southampton (H) - kick-off 3pm

March 4: Chelsea (A) - kick-off 3pm

March 11: Brighton (H) - kick-off 3pm

March 18: Wolves (A) - kick-off 3pm