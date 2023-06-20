Patrick Vieira: Former Crystal Palace boss being considered for vacant Leeds United managerial post

Patrick Vieira is one of the names under consideration to become the new head coach of Leeds United.

Interviews are scheduled to take place this week, with former Norwich boss Daniel Farke one of those set to meet the Elland Road hierarchy.

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan has also been linked with the job, but he is under contract at West Brom and no approach has been made at this stage.

Leeds are now back in the Championship and managerless after three years in the Premier League. Sam Allardyce left his position on June 2 after failing to save the club from relegation.

Allardyce, who had not managed since 2021 before replacing Javi Gracia, was given four games to keep Leeds up but failed to win, losing three matches and drawing the other.

The club said following Allardyce's departure that an announcement on a new head coach "will be made in the coming weeks".

Image: Sam Allardyce left Leeds following relegation

Leeds had already sacked Jesse Marsch in February despite backing him with more than £140m over the past two transfer windows with the club in 17th.

Former Watford boss Gracia was then brought in on a "flexible" deal and lasted just 11 league games - three of which he won - as the club's hierarchy acted again with Leeds above the relegation zone only on goal difference.

Allardyce stepped in to try and keep Leeds up but failed to turn things around in a tough run-in against Manchester City, Newcastle, West Ham and Tottenham.

Rickie Fowler exclusively revealed to Sky Sports News that he is looking to become an investor in Leeds United amid the 49ers takeover.

Terms were agreed for 49ers Enterprises to buy the majority stake in Leeds last Friday after protracted talks with owner Andrea Radrizzani.

Fowler told Sky Sports News at the US Open in Los Angeles that fellow elite golfers Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth could also "potentially" be involved with the club, now that the deal is in the final stages.

Asked by Sky Sports' Jamie Weir if he was technically a part owner of Leeds United, Fowler said: "Not yet, technically.

"There is the group that's moving forward with being involved with Leeds. Myself, JT (Justin Thomas) and Jordan (Spieth) potentially will be a part of it."