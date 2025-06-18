Leeds United: Premier League 2025/26 fixtures and schedule
Leeds United make their Premier League return at home to Everton on August 18 live on Sky Sports before going to Arsenal on August 23; Daniel Farke's side face daunting winter run before facing Man Utd in January. Leeds go to West Ham on the final day
Wednesday 18 June 2025 09:00, UK
Leeds will start their 2025/26 Premier League season live on Sky Sports when they host Everton on Monday Night Football.
Expect Elland Road to be rocking for that one after two seasons away from the top division and the big games keep coming as they travel to Arsenal the following weekend before ending their August fixtures by hosting Newcastle.
November kicks off a tricky run for Daniel Farke's side as they take on seven of last season's top-half teams consecutively, including Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool in little over a week.
It is a longer wait for their first showdown against Manchester United, who visit Elland Road in January, with the return game at Old Trafford coming in mid-April.
Leeds wrap up their Premier League campaign with an away game against West Ham on the final day of the season.
Leeds' 2025/26 Premier League fixtures
All fixtures subject to change.
August
18: Everton (h) - 8pm, Live on Sky Sports
23: Arsenal (a) - 3pm
30: Newcastle (h) - 3pm
September
13: Fulham (a) - 3pm
20: Wolves (a) - 3pm
27: Bournemouth (h) - 3pm
October
4: Tottenham (h) - 3pm
18: Burnley (a) - 3pm
25: West Ham (h) - 3pm
November
1: Brighton (a) - 3pm
8: Nottingham Forest (a) - 3pm
22: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm
29: Man City (a) - 3pm
December
3: Chelsea (h) - 8pm
6: Liverpool (h) - 3pm
13: Brentford (a) - 3pm
20: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm
27: Sunderland (a) - 3pm
30: Liverpool a) - 8pm
January
3: Man Utd (h) - 3pm
7: Newcastle (a) - 8pm
17: Fulham (h) - 3pm
24: Everton (a) - 3pm
31: Arsenal (h) - 3pm
February
7: Nottingham Forest (h) - 3pm
11: Chelsea (a) - 8pm
21: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm
28: Man City (h) - 3pm
March
4: Sunderland (h) - 8pm
14: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm
21: Brentford (h) - 3pm
April
11: Man Utd (a) - 3pm
18: Wolves (h) - 3pm
25: Bournemouth (a) - 3pm
May
2: Burnley (h) - 3pm
9: Tottenham (a) - 3pm
17: Brighton (h) - 3pm
24: West Ham (a) - 4pm
