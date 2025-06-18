Leeds United: Premier League 2025/26 fixtures and schedule

Leeds will start their 2025/26 Premier League season live on Sky Sports when they host Everton on Monday Night Football.

Expect Elland Road to be rocking for that one after two seasons away from the top division and the big games keep coming as they travel to Arsenal the following weekend before ending their August fixtures by hosting Newcastle.

November kicks off a tricky run for Daniel Farke's side as they take on seven of last season's top-half teams consecutively, including Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool in little over a week.

It is a longer wait for their first showdown against Manchester United, who visit Elland Road in January, with the return game at Old Trafford coming in mid-April.

Leeds wrap up their Premier League campaign with an away game against West Ham on the final day of the season.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

18: Everton (h) - 8pm, Live on Sky Sports

23: Arsenal (a) - 3pm

30: Newcastle (h) - 3pm

September

13: Fulham (a) - 3pm

20: Wolves (a) - 3pm

27: Bournemouth (h) - 3pm

October

4: Tottenham (h) - 3pm

18: Burnley (a) - 3pm

25: West Ham (h) - 3pm

November

1: Brighton (a) - 3pm

8: Nottingham Forest (a) - 3pm

22: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm

29: Man City (a) - 3pm

December

3: Chelsea (h) - 8pm

6: Liverpool (h) - 3pm

13: Brentford (a) - 3pm

20: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm

27: Sunderland (a) - 3pm

30: Liverpool a) - 8pm

January

3: Man Utd (h) - 3pm

7: Newcastle (a) - 8pm

17: Fulham (h) - 3pm

24: Everton (a) - 3pm

31: Arsenal (h) - 3pm

February

7: Nottingham Forest (h) - 3pm

11: Chelsea (a) - 8pm

21: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm

28: Man City (h) - 3pm

March

4: Sunderland (h) - 8pm

14: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm

21: Brentford (h) - 3pm

April

11: Man Utd (a) - 3pm

18: Wolves (h) - 3pm

25: Bournemouth (a) - 3pm

May

2: Burnley (h) - 3pm

9: Tottenham (a) - 3pm

17: Brighton (h) - 3pm

24: West Ham (a) - 4pm

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.