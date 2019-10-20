Sol Campbell and Southend in advanced talks over manager's job

Sol Campbell is continuing to talk to Southend about the vacant manager's job

Sol Campbell is in advanced talks to become the next manager of Southend United, Sky Sports News understands.

Campbell has been without a club since leaving Sky Bet League Two side Macclesfield Town by mutual consent in August.

Southend have been searching for a new manager since the resignation of Kevin Bond in September.

Sky Sports News revealed earlier this month that Campbell had been interviewed for the vacant managerial role at Roots Hall.

Southend confirmed last week that a deal to bring Henrik Larsson to the club had broken down following Tommy Johnson's withdrawal from a proposed backroom team.

The Shrimpers are second from bottom of League One with just five points from 13 games.