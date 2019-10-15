Southend end Henrik Larsson talks over manager's job

Southend have brought discussions with Henrik Larsson to an end

Henrik Larsson is no longer in talks to become Southend United's new manager despite agreeing terms, following Tommy Johnson's withdrawal from a proposed backroom team.

Southend have been managerless since the start of September when Kevin Bond resigned from the role after six straight defeats in Sky Bet League One.

Swede Larsson had been the long-term target for the club's chairman Ron Martin, but a proposed deal, including former Celtic team-mates Johan Mjallby and Tommy Johnson, fell through due to the latter accepting a role elsewhere.

Tommy Johnson would have been head of recruitment but accepted an offer elsewhere

A club statement released on Tuesday read: "Over the past week the club has been in detailed discussions with Henrik Larsson, Johan Mjallby and Tommy Johnson to be appointed manager, assistant manager and head of recruitment, respectively.

"Terms were agreed with all parties and arrangements were confirmed for Henrik, Johan and their agent to fly over this evening with a view to attending at Roots Hall, along with Tommy Johnson, to sign the contracts tomorrow.

"Within the last hour Tommy Johnson advised Henrik, and subsequently me, that he had decided not to join Henrik and Johan having today accepted an alternative offer.

"It was critical to the club that we had an individual, as part of that threesome, who was not only well known to Henrik and Johan but completely familiar with the English leagues. Including all the players from not just League One but the Championship and League Two also.

"As a consequence of Tommy Johnson withdrawing, all discussions with Henrik Larsson and Johan Mjallby have, unfortunately, come to an end too."

Sol Campbell was interviewed for the job after he left Macclesfield earlier in the season

Southend interviewed former Arsenal and England defender Sol Campbell regarding the vacant manager's role in October and will now look to further options other than Larsson.

The statement continued: "The club had identified other individuals in the run-up to agreeing terms with Henrik Larsson and his proposed colleagues. Those parties remain on our radar and we will resurrect those discussions with every intention of appointing a permanent manager as soon as practically possible."

The Shrimpers have picked up four points from their subsequent six League One games since Bond left, yet remain second from bottom ahead of Bolton Wanderers, who began the season with a 12-point deduction.