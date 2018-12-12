Luton's Elliot Lee on Nathan Jones and taking League One by storm

Elliot Lee won the Sky Bet League One Player of the Month award for November

"We fancy ourselves against anyone in this division," Luton forward Elliot Lee explains matter-of-factly. "Without being arrogant, we know how good we are."

The 23-year-old says the Hatters have profited from the step up in quality in League One since promotion last season, and results and stats support Lee's claim that Nathan Jones' side should fear no one.

Since taking one point from a tough opening three games (defeats at Portsmouth and Peterborough sandwiched a home draw with Sunderland), Luton - unbeaten at home - have lost only twice and find themselves second in the table.

Jones has not changed his starting XI for six games in a row (all wins), star striker Danny Hylton and club captain Alan Sheehan cannot get back in the side and they are joined on the bench by half of last season's League Two team of the year.

Lee, who was Sky Bet's Player of the Month for November after getting five goals and an assist, says the Hatters are enjoying the third tier more than last season's League Two scrap.

"The sort of players we have here, we're more suited to playing higher up," the former West Ham graduate says.

"Whereas in League Two, it's more of a battle, more of a fight - it's a different kind of football. There are more fight games where you have to really grind it out.

"We're all relishing not having to play in those horrible, horrible games!

"The fans know the way we're trying to play and they're appreciative. They can see teams come to Kenilworth Road and sometimes put 10 men behind the ball.

"We have to break them down and the crowd are seeing on the pitch what we train for day in, day out - and they're enjoying it."

'The gaffer wants to develop you'

After a short loan at Kenilworth Road in 2015, Lee signed permanently last summer and can already see how fast things are moving at the Bedfordshire club, who will find out in January if plans for a new stadium will be accepted by the local authority.

Luton were 16th in League Two when Nathan Jones took over in January 2016

"When I came on loan from West Ham, the training ground wasn't the best. Now it's high Championship-level standard. We have everything here to be a fantastic football club and the new stadium is only going to help us."

While the popular owners, alongside fan groups, fight to get the new stadium and development plans through, on the pitch Jones has cultivated a hard-working, possession-based style that is getting results and attracting young talent.

New signings speak of the manager being a key reason in joining and while he is keen to promote from within, Jones is not fearful of letting homegrown players leave if they are not happy to wait for their chance.

"The gaffer wants to develop you," Lee says. "If you're not ready to put the work in, he'll leave you behind or let you move on.

"He's a fantastic coach and brought on a lot of our games. He's very hands-on in training and out there every day with his coaches, Joaquin Gomez and Steve Rutter.

"He's very passionate in the work he does, has high standards and all the sessions are high intensity. It's paying off because we're all enjoying it and you can see that."

'Why change something that's not broke'

Such success under Jones - who has won 51 per cent of his 164 games in charge since taking over when the club were 16th in League Two - has brought links to Championship clubs, but Lee sees this only as a positive reflection of Luton's current status.

Luton's attacking threat (Source: Opta) Player Assists Total shots Shots on target Goals Elliot Lee 1 59 29 10 James Collins 3 37 19 7 Danny Hylton 1 16 6 5 Harry Cornick 3 19 10 4 Andrew Shinnie 2 21 10 3

"You're always going to get linked to bigger clubs if you're doing well," he says.

"It's all credit to the work we do and the gaffer does. If he wasn't being linked with these clubs then we wouldn't be doing well. We're not bothered by it."

Lee is playing the No 10 role at the tip of a diamond under Jones, but he still sees himself as an out-and-out striker. As if trying to prove a point, he has taken 22 more shots this season than any other player, including the current front two, Harry Cornick and James Collins, combined.

He is Luton's top scorer with 10 goals and even chipped in with a classy assist in the 5-1 thrashing of Plymouth in November.

But as well as getting used to his manager being in demand, Lee has had to accept the No 10 role under Jones.

"I still see myself as a striker and like to think I'm a natural goalscorer - I find myself in the right place at the right time.

"Me and the gaffer had a chat and decided I'm playing really well as a No 10 at the minute so why change something if it's not broke?"

'It gives you a different view on life'

Lee, the son of former England midfielder Rob and brother to Hearts and ex-Luton midfielder Olly, started out at West Ham, but made only a handful first-team appearances.

Elliot with brother Olly (left) and dad Rob (centre) before Luton lost at Newcastle in the FA Cup in January

While part of the youth set-up, Lee experienced the pain of losing team-mate Dylan Tombides, who died of cancer in April 2014 aged 20.

Lee was close friends with Tombides - who played throughout his chemotherapy - and describes how the Australian's passing changed his outlook on his career and life.

"When we all found out the news, it was obviously devastating," Lee says. "But even during his chemo, he used to come in with a smile on his face. Still full of life, still be laughing and joking.

"It is something that will live with me forever. It was a horrible time and was devastating for the whole club."

West Ham retired Tombides' No 38 shirt and paid tribute to him at a Premier League game against Crystal Palace.

Lee, who along with several former team-mates is an ambassador for the Dylan Tombides DT38 foundation, chose No 38 in his first spell at Luton and has taken inspiration from his friend's attitude in dealing with adversity.

"It gives you a different view on life when something like that happens," he says. "It did have a massive effect on us.

"I've got a tattoo of him on my wrist. I know he's still looking down on us and we all miss him dearly.

"When you come in and maybe you're tired or had a bad game - it puts it in perspective that Dylan was coming in with a smile on his face even when he was fighting for his life. So you can come in with a smile on your face and work hard for a few hours."

'This club is going in the right direction'

Despite seeing someone close to him taken so early, Lee's positive outlook comes across in his interviews as does his determination to succeed.

After various loan moves, he finds himself at a club who supports his progress under a manager who backs him to fulfil his potential.

"Each game, we come out with a bit more confidence. This football club is going in the right direction and we're all excited about it."