Graeme Jones leaves Luton by mutual consent

Luton have struggled under Graeme Jones in the Sky Bet Championship

Manager Graeme Jones has left Sky Bet Championship side Luton by mutual consent.

Jones was only appointed as Luton boss last May following the club's promotion from League One, taking over from then-caretaker boss Mick Harford.

Luton have since struggled under his stewardship, having won only 10 of their 37 league matches this season. They currently sit in 23rd place, six points adrift of safety with nine matches remaining.

Harford has been installed as a relationship manager and will act as a mediator for the club's board, staff and playing squad on all football matters.

"Given the current circumstances affecting not only football but the world as whole, the club are taking an early move to restructure in order to reduce its cost base and to create efficiencies within the football department," a club statement read.

Mick Harford helped guide Luton to promotion to the Championship last season

"As a result of amicable discussions, Graeme and the board of directors have agreed terms upon which he will leave his role with immediate effect.

"The board would like to place on record their thanks to Graeme for his efforts over the last twelve months. We wish him and his family well during these difficult times for everyone, and in his future career."

Assistant manager Gary Brabin, first-team coach Inigo Idiakez and technical goalkeeping coach Imanol Etxeberria have also had their contracts terminated with immediate effect.