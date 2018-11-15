David Prutton's Sky Bet EFL predictions

David Prutton returns with his Sky Bet EFL predictions ahead of the weekend fixtures, but who is he tipping for victory?

Fleetwood v Walsall, Saturday 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Fleetwood and Walsall find themselves buried in mid-table heading into the weekend after a somewhat mixed start to the season.

Both started well but have tailed off a little since the end of September. Victory for either would be a huge boost and help move them back in the right direction, and I am backing Joey Barton's side to claim three points.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Accrington v Barnsley, Saturday 3pm

Accrington will be disappointed to have dropped out of the play-off places, albeit only on goal difference, but they are still performing well above expectation in their first season at this level.

Barnsley have, at times, played probably the best football in League One, but they have also blown a little hot and cold under Daniel Stendel. I think Stanley can edge this one.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Peterborough v Bradford, Saturday 3pm

Peterborough are still well in the mix for promotion despite recently being overtaken by Sunderland in the top two. They would have been disappointed to lose to Wycombe a couple of weeks ago but Steve Evans' side usually bounce back right away, and this is the perfect game for them to do so.

You do not really know where to start with Bradford. It has all just gone wrong and it is tough to see where a win is going to come from. This is a home banker for me.

Prutton predicts: 3-0 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Sunderland v Wycombe, Saturday 3pm

Five wins on the spin now for Sunderland! They have only lost one game all season and only trail Portsmouth by three points because they have a game in hand. It is all looking good for Jack Ross and his side.

Wycombe have picked up a few big wins lately and look to be kicking away from the relegation zone. Anything in the top 20 this season would be a terrific finish for Gareth Ainsworth and his men. This, however, should be a win for the Black Cats.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Crewe v Tranmere, Saturday 3pm

Crewe have done a great job of beating the teams around or below them to stay away from trouble so far this season. Of their five wins, four have come against teams currently in the bottom eight.

The form Tranmere are in probably spells trouble for them. Rovers are having a superb season on their return to the Football League and James Norwood has proved he can score goals at this level. I fancy them for a narrow win.

Prutton predicts: 0-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

MK Dons v Macclesfield, Saturday 3pm

It took a little while for MK Dons to find their form this season but now it looks like they cannot stop winning. Six in their last seven games have seen them move into second, hot on the heels of leaders Lincoln.

Macclesfield may have avoided that record run without a win a few weeks ago but it has not provided the momentum most would have hoped. They are seven points adrift of safety now and the situation does not look likely to improve any time soon. Home win.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Newport v Colchester, Saturday 3pm

Newport were flying earlier in the season but have fallen off a little lately. They have just one win in their last seven games since Michael Flynn won Manager of the Month for September!

Colchester have quietly snuck into the top three and look set for a real promotion push. I reckon they will continue their recent good form at Rodney Parade.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Notts County v Cheltenham, Saturday 3pm

What a difficult season it has been for Notts County. First Kevin Nolan went and then it was Harry Kewell who was dismissed after winning just three of his 14 games in charge. Now it looks like Nolan could be back soon enough!

Saturday's visitors to Meadow Lane, however, are one of the few sides in worse form than them. Just two wins all season and without one since early September, it looks like Cheltenham are in real trouble. It will not be pretty, but I think County will sneak an important three points.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (17/2 with Sky Bet)