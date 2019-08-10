League One round-up: Blackpool, Lincoln, Fleetwood win

Danny Cowley's Lincoln have won their first two games

Blackpool, Lincoln and Fleetwood are the only remaining teams with 100 per cent records after two matches in Sky Bet League One.

Nathan Delfouneso struck twice after Harry Lennon's own goal to put Blackpool in a commanding half-time lead at Southend. James Husband was sent off after an hour for the Seasiders and although Simon Cox pulled a goal back, the visitors were comfortable 3-1 winners.

A Shaun MacDonald own goal set newly promoted Lincoln on their way to a 2-0 victory at Rotherham. Harry Anderson added the second goal for last season's League Two champions early in the second half.

Goals from Paddy Madden and Josh Morris saw Fleetwood come from behind to beat AFC Wimbledon 2-1 at Highbury after Kwesi Appiah had given the Dons the lead at the break.

Cash-strapped Bolton got off the mark as the youngest ever league side fielded by the club earned a point from a goalless draw at home against Coventry. Wanderers are now on minus 11 points after beginning the campaign with a penalty.

Peterborough, fancied by many for promotion this season, remain pointless after losing 1-0 at Oxford. Cameron Brannagan scored the U's goal.

Tranmere are also still to get on the board after a 2-0 defeat at Portsmouth. Ben Close and Tom Naylor scored in either half for Pompey.

Two goals from Nathan Broadhead saw Burton come from behind to win 2-1 at Gillingham, who led through Ousseynou Cisse's early strike. Lucas Akins saw a penalty saved by home goalkeeper Jack Bonham before Broadhead's double.

Ipswich and Sunderland drew 1-1 at Portman Road after Lynden Gooch cancelled out Luke Garbutt's opening goal for the Tractor Boys.

It was also 1-1 at Spotland after Kieran Sadlier headed a stoppage-time equaliser for Doncaster. Aaron Morley had put Rochdale in front midway through the second half.

There was also late drama in Milton Keynes as Rhys Healey struck to give MK Dons a 1-0 victory against Shrewsbury, while Bristol Rovers and Wycombe shared the points from a goalless draw.