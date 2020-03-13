West Brom boss Slaven Bilic and Birmingham striker Scott Hogan win Sky Bet Championship February awards

Slaven Bilic of West Brom wins the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month award

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic and Birmingham striker Scott Hogan have won the Sky Bet Championship awards for January.

February was when Bilic's side separated themselves from the chasing pack by garnering 16 points from seven games and scoring 13 goals in the process - due reward for the Croat's patience with his players during two inconsistent months.

Bilic said: "It was very important for us of course. We had a bit of a dip and it was important that we came back to show resilience, passion, physicality and more important than that, our quality.

"Now we want to stay on that wave which is not easy because the hardest thing is consistency, especially when you need consistency not to be average but to be at the top of the table which we need if we want to win the Championship."

Birmingham City striker Scott Hogan has been named the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month for February.

Birmingham City's Scott Hogan receives his Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month award for February

Crossing the second city, even on loan, is never easy, but Hogan won over the Blues faithful in emphatic style. His predatory instincts gave Birmingham a cutting edge in front of goal with six goals and an assist in seven games, having joined on loan from Aston Villa.

Hogan said: "It's brilliant to receive this award, I'm very grateful. It's been a really good month coming from where I've come from this season and I'm thankful for all the lads and staff here to allow me to play my football again and be happy. Really I'd like to thank them all a lot.

"I have always backed myself to do well and I've done it before at this level. It's nice to have it happening again and be able to remind people I am a goalscorer. Hopefully there will be more to come too."

Sky Bet League One

Manager: Mark Robins, Coventry City

Mark Robins (right of centre) wins the Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month award for February

Coventry City manager Mark Robins has been named the Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month for February.

Extending an unbeaten streak into a third month is not easy for the manager of any team, but try doing it when you play your homes games in another city. Robins' players trust him implicitly and collected 16 points from six matches.

Robins said: "We are delighted to accept this award, which is really for all of the players and staff.

"This award is a product of the team performance, and the hard work from everyone We are taking each game at a time, concentrating on ourselves and looking forward to an exciting end to the season for everyone involved."

Player: Matt Taylor, Oxford United

Oxford United striker Matty Taylor has been named the Sky Bet League One Player of the Month for February.

Seven goals in as many games, plus an assist for the prolific forward whose positional instincts were on full display as he notched a last-minute equalise at Burton as well as a smartly taken late winner on the swivel against Southend.

Taylor said: "It has been an amazing month for us. I managed to score a few goals but really it's for the team because everyone has played a part.

"Simon Eastwood made some amazing saves, the defence kept clean sheets, the midfield were brilliant and it may have been me sticking the ball away but that's only possible if everyone around me is playing well."

Sky Bet League Two

Manager: Michael Duff, Cheltenham Town

Cheltenham Town manager Michael Duff has been named the Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Month for February.

Six wins from seven games propelled Duff's side into the automatic promotion picture. As vital as conceding no more than a single goal in any game was their ability to score crucial late winners against Leyton Orient and Northampton.

Duff said: "The award is recognition for the team doing well - it's not about me - it's about the XI who are out on the pitch at any one time. We have used our squad and different individuals have made an impact over the course of the month.

"The team has found a resilience and we've fallen the right side of some close games during the month. The players have stepped up and everyone has contributed whether it's been the players, staff or supporters."

Player: Callum Morton, Northampton Town

Northampton Town striker Callum Morton has been named the Sky Bet League Two Player of the Month for February.

Socks down by his ankles and his all-action style give Morton an old-fashioned air, but his energy to press defenders and his calmness in front of goal are thoroughly modern. His five goals in six games all came away from home.

Morton said: "From a personal point of view, five goals was a really good tally and I was pleased with that. I was proud just to be nominated for the Player of the Month award and then really taken aback to actually win it.

"It was my first month in League Two and it from a personal point of view it couldn't really have gone any better. We have a lot of quality in the team and so playing up front here is a relatively easy task, there are a lot of players who create chances for you and I have really enjoyed that."